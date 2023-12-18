Russia To Launch First Firefighting Drones Production In St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- IANS) St. Petersburg, Dec 19 (IANS) Russia's first production of civilian drones for firefighting will be launched in St. Petersburg in 2024, the media reported.

The drones planned by InFinTech Corporation, which specialises in the production of civilian products, include a lightweight drone for fire reconnaissance, and several firefighting drones, said the report on Monday, citing Nikita Dontsov, the company's GR director.

According to Dontsov, the design work will take place in the company's technology park in the central district of St. Petersburg, while testing and production will be carried out in the suburbs of the city and the Leningrad region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project will start as early as January 2024, and it is planned to produce 1,000 to 3,000 drones in its first year of operation, the report said.

