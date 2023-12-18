Terabyte Drive Image Backup And Restore Suite 3.63 Has Launched

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TeraByte Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the latest version of TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite Version 3.63 released on December 14, 2023, which includes several important bug fixes, along with other tweaks and various enhancements that improve overall performance and reliability.



TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore, or Image for Windows, offers an easy and reliable way to backup your data or transfer the entire contents of your disk drive to a new computer.



Some of the notable changes include the ability to omit the usnjrnl data from being backed up thanks to the SkipUsnJrnl option. There's also a new OPW option that supports obfuscated passwords.



TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite 3.63 is released as a Unicode version, so please make sure that all binaries are updated to the latest versions.



There's no better way to ensure that every file on a hard drive is safely backed up than by making an accurate, byte-by-byte copy of the entire hard drive. Creating a drive image preserves everything on the drive including data files, programs, settings, as well as the operating system.



When the need arises, just extract the image to any other hard drive with sufficient disk space. A drive image is ideal for recovering any computer after a hardware failure. Using TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore is also perfect for upgrading to a new computer or simply replacing the hard drive without having to reinstall the operating system and everything else from scratch.



