Huxley Introduces A Fresh Brew On Adventure With Debut Of Backpacker Blend Coffee Brew Bags

Huxley's signature Backpacker Blend Coffee

New specialty beverage brand blends coffee, adventure, and eco-conscious living for outdoor enthusiasts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Born from a team of dreamers and adventurers, Huxley , an innovative new brand dedicated to creating high-quality, eco-friendly beverages that cater specifically to the lifestyle of the outdoor community, today announced its official launch with the release of its flagship Backpacker Blend Coffee . Designed to reimagine brewing coffee in the outdoors, Backpacker Blend comes packaged in single-serve brew bags, enabling a full-bodied coffee experience in a convenient pouch. Fully compostable and weighing just 0.5 oz. each, Backpacker Blend offers a new approach to enjoying cafe-quality coffee while on-the-go. Available now for $12 per pack of five, the Backpacker Blend can be purchased online at .Founded in 2023 by Simon Solis-Cohen, a visionary with deep roots in the beverage industry, Huxley was born upon noticing a void that was more than just a gap in the market; it was a calling to pursue a life that represented a collective passion. Bootstrapped and built from the ground up, Simon, alongside two friends and former co-workers, Bethany Schippel and Halle Hauer, traded the corporate grind for a coffee grinder to create a lifestyle brand focused on bringing a sense of adventure to everyday life. In addition to the inaugural line of coffee, Huxley will soon expand to offer a variety of beverages to fuel fellow outdoor enthusiasts, providing the beverage solution for every part of an active day.“Huxley was developed from a collective dream to redefine the way we experience beverages,” says founder Simon Solis-Cohen.“Whether you're scaling heights, biking trails, or simply enjoying nature, our goal is to be a one-stop shop for those seeking a beverage to boost their day.”Backpacker Blend brew bags can be prepared in a similar manner to tea, offering convenience and quality to impress both camping enthusiasts and coffee aficionados alike. Other products in Huxley's initial coffee lineup include whole bean offerings for the coffee connoisseur who enjoys the ritual of brewing, including the light roast Aurora Blend ($14), the medium Daybreak Blend ($14), and the dark New Heights Blend ($14). Each is offered in a 12 oz. bag and have been crafted to embody a unique flavor profile-from tropical fruit notes to the rich, smoky tones of campfire evenings. All beans are sourced from ethically minded growers in Brazil, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Colombia and Peru.Following an eco-ethics philosophy, Huxley is adamant about pursuing a goal of combating climate change in order to have a ripple effect for generations to come. Every step in Huxley's process minimizes the carbon footprint, investing in sustainable solutions like 100% compostable and post-consumer recyclable packaging, as well as being a member of 1% For The Planet, pledging a minimum of 1% of their profits to nature conservancy causes.“While our passion certainly lies in providing consumers with delicious coffee options, we really take pride in leaving the Earth better than we found it,” says Simon.“Though we are a new company and learning along the way, there is no finish line. We view this commitment as a lifelong expedition.”For more information or to purchase the inaugural blends, please visit .

