Nachawati Law Group Elevates Brian Mcmath, Gale Pearson And Erin Wood To Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nachawati Law Group promotes three to partner

Veteran trial lawyers bolster national firm's mass tort, product liability, public entity practice groups

- Trial Lawyer Majed NachawatiDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nachawati Law Group is strengthening its public entity, environmental and product liability litigation capabilities with the elevation of trial lawyers Brian McMath, Gale Pearson and Erin Wood to partner.The promotions reflect the Dallas-based firm's growing position as one of the premier law firms representing individuals and public entities in complex litigation on a national level.“The contributions of these three have been key to our success in 2023, and I'm excited to see what they'll accomplish in the years to come,” said firm founder Majed Nachawati.Mr. McMath joined Nachawati Law Group in 2023 and serves as division head of the public client litigation practice group. He is the former director of the New Mexico Attorney General's Consumer and Environmental Protection Division.Mr. McMath leads Nachawati Law Group trial lawyers representing state and regional governments, as well as school districts and other public organizations, in a wide variety of litigation, including consumer protection, public nuisance, environmental, fraud against taxpayers/false claims, and qui tam whistleblower litigation.Ms. Pearson is a recognized leader in environmental litigation against the makers of PFAS“Forever Chemicals.” She filed the one of the first lawsuits against 3M on behalf of Minnesota communities and prevailed in trial in the company's corporate backyard. Since then, she's been leading the fight on behalf of communities and individuals across the country in multidistrict litigation (Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFF) Products Liability Litigation MDL No. 2873) seeking to protect water supplies and recover damages from toxic exposure.Ms. Wood is a veteran trial lawyer who focuses her practice on helping individuals and public clients who have been harmed by dangerous products and toxic torts. That includes injuries caused by defective medical devices and prescription drugs and exposure to cancer-causing herbicides and pesticides like Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller and Syngenta's paraquat, as well as talcum powder products contaminated with asbestos.“These lawyers each lead by example every day and have made enormous contributions to the great work we've been able to achieve,” said firm partner Gibbs Henderson.About Nachawati Law GroupNachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation.For more information, visit .

