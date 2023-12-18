Wishtree Technologies - A Premier Product Engineering Services Company Delivering Digital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wishtree is a product engineering company where we craft agile, scalable solutions to cater to your diverse technology needs.

Wishtree Technologies Expands its Service Offerings and Unveils a New Visual identity

LEWES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wishtree Technologies, a leading technology solutions company catering to a global clientele, marks a pivotal moment in its decade-long journey with a transformative rebranding.Wishtree's redefined identity as a premier product engineering services company comes full circle with an innovative agile approach.Central to this rebrand is its powerful new tagline, "Delivering Digital," signifying the company's unwavering dedication to crafting unique digital engineering solutions.Continuing its legacy of pioneering advancements, Wishtree has introduced an expanded suite of services, including -1. Digital Product Engineering - Wishtree creates dynamic scalable software solutions that support a myriad of business functions while facilitating creation of efficient workflows.2. Cloud Engineering - Wishtree provides strategic plans for cloud adoption and migration, while maximizing cost efficiency and cloud workload performance.3. Data Engineering - After reviewing the governance and examining the data architecture, Wishtree implements CI/CD to emphasize automation and rapid software delivery.4. AI/ML services - Using machine learning techniques and neural networks, Wishtree creates artificial intelligence systems and conversational AI agents that provide seamless interaction through natural language conversations.This strategic expansion signifies Wishtree's future-readiness to meet the evolving needs of a digitally-driven world, empowering their 150+ international clients with unparalleled capabilities to navigate complex technological landscapes.As part of its transformative journey, Wishtree unveils a striking visual identity that encapsulates its renewed vision. The centerpiece of this transformation is a bold, contemporary logo that embodies the essence of progression and technological prowess.Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the logo boasts a custom font that reflects the latest modern typography.The leaf, a central element of the logo, symbolizes life and new beginnings. The vibrant peach color it features, represents a complete overhaul of the brand's existing identity, therefore signifying growth, agility, and scalability.Embracing modernity while honoring its rich legacy, the logo perfectly embodies Wishtree's commitment to serving the world through technology while setting new standards in product engineering services.Dilip Bagrecha , Director at Wishtree Technologies Inc., said, "With our expanded service offerings and renewed visual identity, we are poised to chart new territories and exceed expectations. This marks not just a rebrand, but a pledge to continue delivering digital solutions that elevate user experiences worldwide."To learn more about Wishtree Technologies and its redefined vision, expanded services, and bold new identity, please visit the company website .ABOUT - Wishtree Technologies is a product engineering services company committed to crafting agile and scalable solutions that cater to the diverse technology needs of global organizations, spanning from Nasdaq listed companies to ambitious startups.Wishtree is technology partners to renowned organizations like Coupa, World Bank, IAS, Xactly, Rexel, Vodafone, Vedanta, and various UN Agencies. Wishtree maintains a robust software engineering setup, delivering digital products that are cutting-edge, reliable, and secure. To learn more, please visit the company website.

Dilip Bagrecha

Wishtree Technologies

+1 310-878-2044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Other