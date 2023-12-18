YELLOWSTONE ACTOR BRENT WALKER INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING WESTERN WEAR INVENTION HATPAC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First of its kind cowboy hat backpack and hat carrier available now

Brent Walker, an actor on the hit television series Yellowstone (CBS/Paramount +) has invented HATPAC , an innovative cowboy hat backpack and hat carrier to protect your best hat, laptop and other valuables. The Original HATPAC is available in black denim, blue denim and tan denim and is available at .



Sitting at the airport in 2014 on his way to the National Finals Rodeo, Walker watched cowboy after cowboy struggling while carrying cumbersome hat cans through the airport. He looked down at his backpack and a lightbulb went off. Walker would combine a backpack and a hat can to construct an effective, comfortable, and safe way to travel with cowboy hats. The idea for HATPAC was born.

HATPAC solves the age-old problem of traveling with a cowboy hat. HatPac is the only patented, custom-made backpack in the world that can safely and effectively stow away your cowboy hat while you travel.

Walker, an accomplished actor featured in the hit series Yellowstone (he knows a thing or two about western wear and cowboying) and The Mandalorian, invented HATPAC to provide western wear appreciators of all levels to be able to treat their hats with care and travel with style.

ABOUT HATPAC

HATPAC® backpack / hat carrier was designed to help protect your best hat, laptop, and other valuables. The patented construction is functional, practical and comfortable to carry. Built for the long haul, so pack your hat and we'll see you down the road.

