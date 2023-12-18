Holiday Travel: Washingtonians Get Easy Vehicle Access With Free2move

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Booked directly through the app, Free2move is a sustainable travel option that saves customers both time and money.

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Free2move , the international mobility provider, is helping Washingtonians with their travel plans. Booked through a single app, people in the Washington area can access vehicles by the minute, by the day, or by the month. With Jeep Renegades making up the majority of their D.C.-based fleet, these small SUVs offer advanced safety and security features and enough space for weekend excursions and get-togethers with family and friends over the holiday season. And for some added holiday feels, Free2move is both an economical and sustainable way to get around.Free2move confirms winter holidays are one of the busiest times for travel. During the holiday season, Free2move usually recognizes a surge of more than 200% in bookings, compared to those of the previous month. This year, the trend started early, as Free2move observed a substantial increase in pre-bookings starting in November for the time around Christmas and New Year's Eve.At a time when budgets are tight and holiday gift lists are long, car sharing is an excellent option designed for customers to pay only for the time they use the car, right down to the minute. Booked directly through the app, Free2move saves customers both time and money.Free2move offers the added advantage of sustainable travel. Automobiles represent one of the lifestyle choices customers make that have the biggest impact on the environment. By including car-share as part of a personal travel plan, fewer vehicles are needed on the road, traffic is lighter, and pollution decreases.Recognizing the diverse needs of its customers, Free2move is committed to serving the needs of both spontaneous travelers and those who prefer to plan. Car-sharing customers tend to reserve their cars shortly before Christmas. On the other hand, traditional car rental customers reserve further in advance. Free2move ensures that its services, booked through a single app, are equally suited to each customer's unique requirements.With this list of benefits longer than Santa's, Free2move is giving Washingtonians some added reasons to be thankful this season!About Free2moveFree2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Following a mobility marketplace approach, Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers - from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing, short, medium, or long-term rental as well as parking spaces via one app. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is part of Stellantis, global automaker and mobility provider. Free2move in figures: more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.Media contactsDalyce Semko

