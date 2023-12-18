Darcy Anderson To Receive The 2024 Congressman Sam Johnson Defender Of Freedom Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Darcy Anderson

Darcy Anderson Honored with Defender of Freedom Award

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Defense Briefing Series (NDBS) takes great pride in announcing that Vice Chairman of Hillwood Management and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for North Texas (CASA), Mr. Darcy Anderson, has been selected as the esteemed recipient of the 2024 Congressman Sam Johnson Defender of Freedom Award. This prestigious honor will be formally presented to him at a

January 20, 2024, ceremony at Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club in Fairview, Texas, at 6:00 p.m.

The Congressman Sam Johnson Defender of Freedom Award is an annual accolade bestowed upon a business leader who has exhibited a lifetime of service, embodying the ideals of patriotism, leadership, and selfless service. These principles were personified by Congressman (Colonel, USAF) Sam Johnson, who devoted nearly 60 years of his life serving his country, including seven challenging years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

In addition to his distinguished military service, Mr. Anderson, a proud West Point graduate, continues to uphold these values as the Vice Chairman of Hillwood Management and as a CASA for North Texas. His consistent and invaluable contributions have fortified our nation's defense and provided unwavering support to those who“stand in the gap” for our collective security and peace.

Mr. Charles Daniels, the President of the National Defense Briefing Series, stated,“Mr. Anderson's dedication to our nation, both during his military service and in his civilian roles, truly encapsulates the spirit of this award. His commitment to safeguarding our freedoms, mirroring the efforts of Congressman Sam Johnson, is a testament to his understanding that freedom is not free.”

Mr. Anderson's relentless efforts and personal sacrifice have ensured the continuation of our freedoms. He exemplifies the spirit of the award, demonstrating initiative, courage, and a profound understanding of the cost of freedom.

On behalf of the National Defense Briefing Series, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Anderson on this well-deserved honor. We invite everyone to celebrate his extraordinary achievements at the award ceremony in January.

