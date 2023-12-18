Same-Day Crowns In Gilbert, AZ, Offered Without Needing Impressions Or Temporary Crowns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Same-day dental crowns, also known as CEREC crowns, have revolutionized the traditional process of getting a dental crown.In the past, patients would need to endure multiple appointments and wear temporary crowns while waiting for the permanent one to be fabricated in an off-site dental lab. With same-day crowns, like those offered by The Gilbert Dentist in Gilbert, Arizona, this tedious process is streamlined into a single visit, offering convenience and efficiency.The process begins with digital impressions of the patient's teeth using advanced CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) technology.This eliminates the need for messy traditional impressions and provides highly accurate 3D images of the teeth. The dentist then uses these images to design a custom crown that matches the natural teeth' shape, size, and color.Once the design is complete, the CEREC milling machine carves the crown from a solid ceramic or composite material block. This process takes only a matter of minutes, allowing patients to witness their crowns being created in real-time. The material used is durable and closely resembles the strength and aesthetics of natural teeth.After milling, the dentist makes final adjustments to the crown to ensure a precise fit and bite. The crown is then polished and bonded to the tooth using dental cement. Patients can leave the dental office on the same day with a fully functional and aesthetically pleasing crown without needing a temporary restoration.Same-day dental crowns save time and reduce the inconvenience associated with multiple appointments and temporary crowns. This innovative approach exemplifies how technology continues to enhance the patient experience in the field of dentistry, providing efficient and effective solutions for dental restoration.Patients needing crowns, teeth whitening, or gentle laser dentistry in or near Gilbert, Arizona, can schedule an appointment with Dr. Robert Brown,“The Gilbert Dentist,” by calling 480-963-3992 or online at TheGilbertDentist .

