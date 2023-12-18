FLINT To Pay Interest On Senior Secured Debentures In Kind

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT”) (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., in its capacity as portfolio manager for and on behalf of certain accounts that it manages ("Canso"), and sole holder of its 8% senior secured debentures due March 23, 2026 (the“Senior Secured Debentures”), has agreed to accept the issuance of Senior Secured Debentures on December 31, 2023 with a principal amount of $5,004,994 in order to satisfy the interest that would otherwise become due and payable on such date (the“Payment in Kind Transaction”). The Payment in Kind Transaction is permitted at the discretion of Canso under the terms of the amended trust indenture governing the Senior Secured Debentures.

The Payment in Kind Transaction allows FLINT to retain the cash to fund its ongoing operations and strengthen its financial situation. In addition, the Payment in Kind Transaction will assist FLINT to maintain compliance with the covenants under its asset-based revolving credit facility. Following the Payment in Kind Transaction, the principal amount of Senior Secured Debentures outstanding will be approximately $130.1 million at December 31, 2023. About FLINT Corp. With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward.

