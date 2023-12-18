Zipline Achieves Unprecedented Recognition In G2's Winter 2024 Report For Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zipline, the unified platform for operational excellence, proudly announces its string of accolades in G2's Winter 2024 Quarterly Report. This latest recognition from G2, a premier online software marketplace and peer review platform, cements Zipline's status as a leader in providing superior operational solutions for retailers.

Zipline has earned 28 badges in the following categories in G2's Winter Report, further cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in operational excellence solutions:

Employee Communications

-Leader – Americas

-Leader – Enterprise

-Leader – Winter

-Best Support – Enterprise

-Easiest To Do Business With – Enterprise

-High Performer – Enterprise

-High Performer – Mid-Market

Retail Execution

-Leader – Winter

-Best Usability – Winter

-Best Relationship – Winter

Employee Engagement

-Leader – Winter

-Leader – Enterprise

-Leader – Americas

-High Performer – Enterprise

-High Performer – Mid-Market

-Best Support – Enterprise

-Easiest to do Business With – Enterprise

Retail Task Management

-Leader – Winter

-Leader – Momentum

-Leader – Americas

-Leader – Mid-Market

-Best Usability – Winter

-Easiest To Use – Winter

-Users Most Likely to Recommend

-Best Relationship – Mid-Market

-Best Relationship – Winter

-Best Support – Mid-Market

-Best Support – Winter

Additionally, Zipline has been awarded the prestigious 'Users Love Us' badge, highlighting its dedication to providing top-tier products and services that resonate deeply with the needs of our customer base.

This season's report also reflects Zipline's significant rise in G2's rankings. The company has ascended in a total of 46 reports, showcasing its ever-growing influence and effectiveness in the operational excellence sphere.

“None of this would have been possible without our incredible customers – they are truly the driving force behind our success,” says Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline.“Their collaboration and trust inspire us to continually innovate and enhance our product. I am also immensely grateful to our dedicated Zipline team, and it's our shared commitment with our customers that cements our position as leaders in this field.”

G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, with more than 80 million people annually using G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Zipline's average review score on G2 is a 4.8 out of 5.

Zipline's platform is uniquely designed to integrate frontline communications, task management, and resource optimization, creating a cohesive operational ecosystem. The high adoption rates and excellent user reviews underscore its effectiveness in streamlining operations and enhancing team engagement.

About Zipline: Zipline is how best-in-class retailers bring brand strategies to life in stores. A unified platform for operational excellence, Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, learning, resources, insights, and more-so everyone feels connected to the brand and inspired by their work. The company has an NPS of 78 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Store teams using Zipline have a 92% average team adoption rate of the software. What's more, CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies. Today, nearly 100 brands like Bath and Body Works and Sephora depend on Zipline to align and empower their store teams worldwide. For further information, please visit .

