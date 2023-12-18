CJ 4DPLEX and Kinepolis Group Expand Partnership with 21 New ScreenX Auditoriums

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The ScreenX Auditoriums Will Roll out Across North America and Europe between 2024 and 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and

Kinepolis Group , one of Europe's leading cinema chains, announced today they have expanded their longstanding partnership to include 21 more ScreenX

auditoriums across Europe and North America. The Kinepolis openings bring the cinema chain's total of ScreenX screens to 26. Kinepolis already boasts five ScreenX theaters across Europe. This expansion will give Kinepolis the largest ScreenX footprint in all of mainland Europe.

In addition to the European footprint, the new agreement will bring four

ScreenX locations to Canada under their Landmark Cinemas banner and three ScreenX locations to Michigan with MJR Theatres, which Kinepolis acquired in 2019. The ScreenX theaters in Michigan will be the first to open in the state.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure. Through its unique presentation of key scenes and exclusive scenic elements, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment,

reimagining the way movies are experienced.

Additionally, the company has 11 4DX auditoriums, CJ 4DPLEX's multi-sensory premium format, in four markets including Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Spain.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with

Kinepolis Group by bringing even more ScreenX auditoriums to audiences in Europe and North America," said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This collaboration along with our recent opening of a regional office in London underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the cinema experience and expanding our presence in key markets across Europe."

Eddy

Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, added, "We are excited to continue our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX and introduce 21 new ScreenX auditoriums to our cinema portfolio. This expansion shows our continued dedication to providing our guests with innovative and immersive cinematic experiences, allowing them to get the most out of their big screen experience."

"Kinepolis understands that immersive moviegoing experiences are pivotal in the development of the cinema industry," stated Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "We're thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Kinepolis with the addition of 21 ScreenX auditoriums across their multiplexes. With Kinepolis's support, we continue to shape the future of cinema, offering patrons an incomparable premium theatrical experience."

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About

Kinepolis Group:

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

In Europe,

Kinepolis Group NV has 63 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR Theatres, Kinepolis also operates 37 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 110 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,132 screens and more than 200,000 seats. Kinepolis' employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on

.

