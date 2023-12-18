GFT International Trading Platform Releases 2023 Annual Financial Report, Demonstrating Strong Growth Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, CO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In December 2023, GFT International Trading Platform unveiled its annual financial report for the year 2023. The report highlights comprehensive growth in the areas of trading, investment, and social responsibility, aiming to provide users with an outstanding trading experience.



As a company focused on technology, finance, and consumer sectors, GFT International Trading Platform has consistently upheld its mission of supporting entrepreneurs in achieving their wealth dreams.

Financial Data Highlights:

In the fiscal year 2023, GFT International Trading Platform achieved robust financial performance. The total operating revenue reached $1.76 billion, reflecting a 13.03% increase compared to 2022. Among them, operating revenue was the largest contributor at $882 million, showing a 12.56% year-on-year growth. Investment income amounted to $325 million, marking a 10.21% increase compared to 2022. Fair value change income reached $553 million, demonstrating a 17.25% year-on-year growth. Overall, the net profit for the year 2023 reached $496 million, a significant increase of 26.14% compared to the previous year.

Business Development Highlights:

Significant growth in the trading sector: Annual trading volume increased by 30.7%, reaching $2.8 trillion, highlighting the exceptional performance of GFT International Trading Platform in the trading sector.

Diversification of investment portfolios: The platform expanded its investment portfolio, encompassing three major trading types: forex, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies, offering users more choices.

Increase in customer base and trading frequency: The platform witnessed a 36% growth in the number of users compared to the same period last year, surpassing 100,000 users. The average trading frequency and transaction amount per user increased by 23% and 15%, respectively.

Social Responsibility:

GFT International Trading Platform actively engages in social and charitable activities, donating over $5 million throughout the year for environmental protection and community development, embodying corporate social responsibility.

Future Strategic Planning:

GFT International Trading Platform will continue its commitment to providing an outstanding trading experience for global users, constantly optimizing services and products. The platform plans to introduce more innovative trading tools for global users, expand investment fields, strengthen social responsibility practices, and create more value for users.

Financial Security:

To ensure the financial security of its users, GFT International Trading Platform annually applies for updates to regulatory oversight from the MSB (Money Services Business) under the United States International Financial Regulation Bureau. After undergoing scrutiny by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, user funds are transparently managed. The relevant legal documents and certificates from the U.S. MSB Financial Regulation Bureau provide a stable trading environment, ensuring transparency of user funds.

For any questions or additional information regarding GFT International Trading Platform's 2023 annual financial report, please visit the official website or contact GFT's customer support team. We look forward to witnessing the future achievements of GFT together!

