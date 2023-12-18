Angie O'donnell Of 3D Leadership Group Honored With CEO Today Executive Coaching Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Angie O'Donnell, co-founder of 3D Leadership Group , a Boston-based executive coaching firm, was recently recognized by CEO Today magazine with the Excellence in Executive Coaching Award. Together with 22 other global coaches, O'Donnell was selected by CEO Today as an exceptional leader who has made significant contributions to the executive coaching profession.

Celebrating global coaches who have achieved mastery in their unique space, CEO Today honored O'Donnell and noted that her“innovative coaching methodologies , tailored to individual leadership needs, have significantly impacted executive development, making her a leader in her field.” O'Donnell's clients include global c-suite leaders who have the challenge of leading in environments where increasing levels of complexity, ambiguity, and the pace of change demand that they are continually evolving.

O'Donnell co-founded 3D Leadership Group in 2007, after successful corporate leadership roles in global HR and executive development, taking her to Zurich and Hong Kong on expatriate assignments. She earned a Master Coach Certification (MCC), an exclusive recognition from the International Coaching Federation, in 2019, and she is an active member of the Forbes Coaches Council and the Women President's Organization (WPO). For the past 10 years, 3D Leadership Group has been recognized nationally as“Women Owned” and operated.

“This recognition from CEO Today is truly gratifying and energizing,” said O'Donnell.“I am excited to continue partnering with executives who are motivated to develop their leadership acumen. I'm also appreciative of the masterful 3D Leadership coaching team, our clients, and my recently retired co-founder who shared the vision of supporting leaders in achieving their full potential,” O'Donnell added.

“The CEO Today Executive Coaching Awards are a testament to the profound impact these coaches have on developing effective and visionary leaders,” said Mark Palmer, editor, CEO Today.“This year's awardees exemplify the best in leadership coaching, each contributing uniquely to the growth and success of their clients and the broader business community.” To access the full edition or for more information about the awardees, visit:

About 3D Leadership Group

3D Leadership Group is an executive coaching firm based in Boston, MA . Since 2007, the firm has partnered with hundreds of leaders in more than 10 industries to hone their leadership capabilities. Clients include organizations in the biotech/pharma, financial services, high tech, manufacturing, higher education, and professional services industries, as well as not-for-profits. For additional information, please visit , email info@3dleadershipgroup, or call 781-449-1626.



About CEO Executive Coaching Awards

The CEO Today Executive Coaching Awards are dedicated to recognizing outstanding executive coaches who have demonstrated excellence in developing and enhancing leadership skills in business professionals. These awards celebrate the role of executive coaches in shaping effective leaders and their significant contributions to the business community.

