Airportels Announces The Convenience Of Traveling With New Luggage Transportation Counter At Central Pattaya

Bangkok's premier professional luggage delivery service enables customers to begin their holidays the minute they arrive

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AIRPORTELs , Thailand's luggage transportation leader, today announced that is has opened new service counters located at Central Pattaya. The company's expanded footprint provides added convenience to local and foreign travelers with luggage delivery and luggage storage services for holidays in Thailand.“Pattaya is a hugely popular destination for tourists visiting Thailand,” explained Anan Prasertrungreung, CEO of AIRPORTELs.“We were moving so many bags between Bangkok and Pattaya that it just seemed natural to add a counter at Central Pattaya. Travelers can temporarily store their luggage or belongings with our luggage storage service. We will get them to the destination so travelers can move about unencumbered by luggage.”According to their preferences and travel plans, tourists have luggage service choices from AIRPORTELs. Upon arrival at the airport, travelers can drop off their belongings and immediately explore, go to restaurants, or hang out at the beach. The company handles their bags for them. As a result, families will not have to immediately go to their accommodation and possibly waste half the day. Luggage will be delivered to hotels and organized to be safe and secure.AIRPORTELs offers 24/7 Thai luggage handling from its website. The company informs hotel staff before delivering the customer's belongings to the hotel. Then, the hotel will safely store the luggage in the lobby. Customers can track the status of their luggage using a mobile app. Delivery is within four hours, though two-hour rush service is also available. Luggage is insured for up to 50,000 THB. AIRPORTELs is viewed as the best luggage delivery service in Thailand.The company also offers parcel delivery and luggage storage services.The Terminal 21 Pattaya and Central Pattaya City locations join AIRPORTELs' growing network of sites. These include the airports BKK, DMK, HKT, and CNX, as well as multiple locations in downtown Bangkok.To book now and for more information visitEND###

