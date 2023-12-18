Royal Farms Partners With Pepsico Again To Spread Holiday Cheer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms and Pepsi are partnering again to make spirits bright this holiday season with charitable donations to support Maryland's children.



Through the partnership, Salvation Army Angels received $10,000 worth of gifts that will allow 141 families to experience the joy of Christmas morning. To learn more about the Salvation Army Angel Tree program visit: .

“PepsiCo is happy to partner with Royal Farms and the Salvation Army to support local families during the holiday season,” said Pepsi Account Manager, Dorian Lopez.

“Royal Farms continues to be an invaluable ally, consistently going above and beyond in their support for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. We express our deepest gratitude to Royal Farms and Pepsi for once again joining forces to ensure the children in our program experience the joy of Christmas morning,” says Samantha Bowman, Volunteer Coordinator at Salvation Army Potomac Division.

Royal Farms and Pepsi will contribute to the Christmas lunch at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, providing families with Royal Farms cookies and Pepsi-supplied beverages. Each of the 209 families under care at Johns Hopkins Children's Center will also receive a $100 Royal Farms gift card.

Johns Hopkins Children's Center provides patient-and family-centered health care in a diverse and inclusive environment. To learn more about donating to Johns Hopkins Children's Center go here:

“Royal Farms is an incredible partner who continues to go above and beyond to support the Children's Center. We are extremely grateful to Royal Farms and Pepsi for, once again, coming together to bring some comfort and cheer to our patients and families spending this holiday season in the hospital,” says Jennifer Phelps, Associate Director of Corporate Engagement and Events at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

"We are delighted to unite efforts once more with Pepsi Stronger Together to bring joy to the Salvation Army Angels and the families receiving care at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. This partnership reflects our longstanding commitment to meaningful philanthropy and supporting our community," stated Frank Schilling, Marketing and Merchandising Director for Royal Farms.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers' hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit:

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

...