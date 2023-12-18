Women Unite! Concert Headlined By Gwen Levey And The Breakdown Benefits Tennessee Tornado Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gwen Levey & the Breakdown to play Women Unite! concert on Jan. 8, 2024 at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village.

Gwen Levey & the Breakdown's new EP, "Not the Girl Next Door."

The Jan. 8 event at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village, just ahead of the Tennessee General Assembly's new session, features the“Barefoot & Pregnant” singer.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Viral country rocker Gwen Levey & the Breakdown will headline Nashville's Women Unite! concert at AB Hillsboro Village on January 8, 2024, the night before the Tennessee General Assembly's 113th Session convenes to redraw the Senate map . The event will showcase Levey's hit women's rights anthem“Barefoot & Pregnant,” and it will also act as a benefit for the Community Resource Center's Tornado Relief efforts.Tickets for the Women Unite! show are free and available now via AnzieBlue's ticketing page , but a suggested donation of $50 goes to the CRC's support for victims of the recent middle-Tennessee tornadoes.Nashville Scene recently heralded Levey's“arena-ready” new EP 'Not The Girl Next Door' as a“release you don't want to miss.” Its centerpiece is“Barefoot & Pregnant,” which the Scene called“a retro country banger that mocks the repeal of Roe v. Wade.” The single has seen over 5 million views since its September release, on top of an 150% increase in Spotify listeners during that period.The Women Unite! show is 18+ and begins at 7pm on Jan. 8. The venue, AB Hillsboro Village, is located at 2111 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville. An hour of free parking is available at the garage next door.ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, designed by Savage Interior Design. With a capacity of 250 and a focus on inclusivity, AB is equipped to host a variety of events - from live music to comedy shows and beyond - that appeal to Nashville locals.For AB press or event inquiries, please email ...For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue

