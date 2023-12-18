Driverz By Improvlearning Applauds Wisconsin's Initiative To Provide Free Driver's Education To Low-Income Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ENCINO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DriverZ by IMPROVLearning, a leader in driver education and training, today extends its commendation to the Wisconsin Legislature and Governor Tony Evers for their groundbreaking initiative to provide driver's education grants to 15,000 low-income students annually. This decision marks a significant step towards ensuring safer roads and equal opportunities for driver education across the state.



As reported by Ben Jordan of WTMJ Milwaukee, this bipartisan bill, signed into law by Governor Evers, aims to utilize $6 million a year from the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance to fund state-supported driver's education for the first time in two decades. This initiative reflects a deep commitment to improving road safety and accessibility to driver's education, especially for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch at school.



DriverZ CEO Gary Alexander expressed his support for this initiative, stating, "This law is more than just legislation; it's a beacon of hope and safety. By empowering 15,000 students each year with the knowledge and skills to drive responsibly, Wisconsin is not only enhancing the safety of its roads but also setting a precedent for states nationwide. We at DriverZ urge all states to follow Wisconsin's exemplary lead to help make America's roads safer for everyone."



The program, which is set to be operational by July 1, 2024, will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. DriverZ applauds this effort and recognizes the positive impact it will have on reducing reckless driving and promoting safer driving habits among young drivers.



In alignment with our mission to provide high-quality driver education, DriverZ stands ready to support similar initiatives across the country and calls on states nationwide to adopt comparable measures.



