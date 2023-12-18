Patrick Industries, Inc. Publishes 2023 Sustainability & Responsibility Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK ) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability & Responsibility Report.

"Sustainability is a commitment to future generations, and at Patrick, we are striving to achieve a vision that encompasses the wellbeing of our people, the conservation of our resources, and the health of our business," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "As we share our progress in this year's report, we highlight how our collective efforts are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and responsible future-one that empowers people to make a positive difference across our Company, our customer relationships, and our communities."

The Report includes the following highlights:



Patrick's responsible use and management of materials and energy, including recycling, reclamation, and reuse, and highlights from business units dedicated to driving sustainability in their products and processes;

Expanded data collection to include ten additional business units from our Housing pillar as well as adding distribution and transportation business units, in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics, while also ensuring data is 100% auditable;

Integrated robust safety protocols achieving a 36% reduction in Total

Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), with 42% of business units achieving zero recordables in 2023;

Reinforced our commitment to serve and uplift our communities while making a meaningful impact on thousands of lives through support and partnership with organizations such as Care Camps, LOGAN Community Resources, Habitat for Humanity, and many other national, state, and local programs;

Increased investment in the professional and personal growth of our team members, delivering over 6,700 hours of leadership and development training; and Achieved substantial progress in the Company's digital transformation, integrating a range of advanced technologies that empower collaboration, connection, and efficient resource management.

To access the 2023 Sustainability & Responsibility Report, please visit

.

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK ) is a leading component solutions provider for the RV, Marine and Housing markets. Founded in 1959, Patrick is based in Elkhart, Indiana, employing approximately 10,000 team members throughout the United States.

