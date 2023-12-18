Georgia Main Food Group To Open Its First-Ever Asian Grocery Store Meiga In Port Moody In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meiga, a new grocery store by Georgia Main Food Group

Meiga translated from its Chinese name "美萬家" means beautiful family and is coming to British Columbia

- Gary Sorensen, Chief Operating Officer, Georgia Main Food GroupBURNABY, BC, CANADA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 120-year-old British Columbia-based Louie family owned and operated Georgia Main Food Group is excited to announce it will open its first-ever Asian grocery store in early 2024.“With deep, local, and trusted roots going back 120 years, we are set to redefine the Asian grocery store experience with Meiga Supermarket,” said Gary Sorensen, Chief Operating Officer, Georgia Main Food Group.“Meiga will offer quality Asian products in an atmosphere of discovery where new, authentic, and exclusively sourced products are part of our customers' everyday shopping. Meiga's commitment to freshness will be found in our products and it's also embedded in our attitude, with a fresh view on what the Asian supermarket experience will be like.”At Meiga (pronounced May-ga), customers will be warmly welcomed by staff who are knowledgeable about Asian ingredients, sauces and dishes. Products found inside the supermarket will include fresh produce and meats, an open kitchen with ready-to-serve hot foods including traditional Chinese take-away specialties, Cantonese BBQ, RWA beef and pork, hot pot, sushi, fresh bakery and a juice bar.“We will constantly be on discovery for new items found through travel and food exploration throughout North America and Asia,” adds Sorensen.“We will find new food trends elsewhere to get in front of what is currently offered locally. The Louie family and our GMFG management team are thrilled to be bringing our immense grocery and retail infrastructure and experience to launching a new Asian banner in Meiga.”Meiga will cater to Asian food enthusiasts who are looking for a unique grocery shopping experience as well as consumers who wish to explore and discover new ways of cooking and appreciating Asian foods.The first Meiga Supermarket will be located at 221 Ioco Road in Port Moody with plans for expansion over the next three to five years.About Georgia Main Food Group (GMFG)Started in 1903 at Georgia and Main streets in Vancouver, GMFG is a 120-year-old iconic British Columbia-based Louie family owned and operated company with deep roots in the province's grocery industry. GMFG is the parent company of seven Fresh St. Market stores and 22 IGA stores in B.C. and now its new and first Asian grocery store - Meiga Supermarket opening in Port Moody in early 2024. For more information please visit:

Cynnamon Schreinert

HartleyPR

+ +16048022733

...