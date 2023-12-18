Alishia Taiping Named NCJAR Affiliate Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NCJAR AFFILIATE OF THE YEAR 2023

Alishia Taiping of Guaranteed Rate Affinity Honored as NCJAR Affiliate of the Year for 2023.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR ) proudly announces Alishia Taiping of Guaranteed Rate Affinity as the recipient of the prestigious NCJAR Affiliate of the Year Award for 2023. This esteemed award recognizes Alishia's outstanding contributions to the real estate community and her dedicated support of NCJAR initiatives.Alishia Taiping, affectionately known as the friendly neighborhood Mortgage Guru, boasts over 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry. With a winning combination of expertise and a warm personality, Alishia has earned the trust and admiration of her clients and colleagues alike.Beyond her role as a seasoned mortgage professional, Alishia wears multiple hats, including being a devoted mother to Wenona and Gavin, the frontwoman of the indie pop/rock band "Forget the Whale," and the Treasurer of the South Orange Elks Lodge #1154.A key pillar in the NCJAR community, Alishia actively participates in the Young Professionals Network (YPN) , contributing to community clean-ups, Habitat Builds, and supporting fellow agents in building their businesses and networks.Alishia's commitment to providing invaluable support to real estate professionals in northern New Jersey is evident through her provision of market updates, educational workshops, and open house assistance. Clients can rely on Alishia's unique blend of experience and creativity to find tailored financing solutions, ensuring a seamless and stress-free process."I am truly honored to receive the NCJAR Affiliate of the Year Award for 2023," said Alishia Taiping. "Being part of the NCJAR REALTOR® family is a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of our community. This award reflects the collective effort of a dedicated team, and I am excited to continue supporting the real estate industry and our community."Alishia's dedication to excellent customer service ensures that clients and colleagues are well-informed at every step of the process, fostering a smooth and enjoyable experience."As an association, we are delighted to have Alishia Taiping as a member of our NCJAR REALTOR® family," said Jerry Tuscano, 2023 President of NCJAR. "Alishia truly exemplifies the 'Team Spirit' of NCJAR and our Affiliate industry partners. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to witnessing her continued success in the years to come."For more information about Alishia Taiping and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, please visit .About NCJAR: The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) is a professional association serving real estate professionals and affiliates in the North Central New Jersey region. NCJAR is committed to fostering a sense of community, providing valuable resources, and promoting excellence in the real estate industry.

Ella Mae Gading-Delacruz

North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR)

+1 9734250110

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok