Heritage Exteriors Becomes A James Hardie Elite Certified Contractor

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Exteriors , a leading siding contractor based in Sacramento, is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious status of James Hardie Elite Certified Contractor. This significant milestone places Heritage Exteriors among the top tier of siding contractors nationwide, recognizing their commitment to quality, customer service, and professional excellence.Exemplary Commitment to Quality and ServiceAs a James Hardie Elite Certified Contractor, Heritage Exteriors has demonstrated an unparalleled level of skill and dedication in the installation of James Hardie products. This certification is awarded only to contractors who meet James Hardie's rigorous standards for installation, customer satisfaction, and continuous training. By earning this distinction, Heritage Exteriors ensures that Sacramento homeowners receive the highest quality of workmanship and the most reliable siding solutions in the industry.Benefits for Sacramento HomeownersHomeowners in Sacramento can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having their siding installed by a James Hardie Elite Certified Contractor. Heritage Exteriors' certification guarantees that each project is executed with precision, using the best practices recommended by James Hardie. This translates to enhanced durability, improved aesthetic appeal, and increased property value for homeowners.A Testament to Dedication and Expertise"The James Hardie Elite Certified Contractor status is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said David, COO at Heritage Exteriors. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best siding solutions in the market, and this certification is a recognition of our efforts to uphold the highest standards in our work."About Heritage ExteriorsHeritage Exteriors has been a prominent siding contractor in Sacramento for over 9. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, Heritage Exteriors offers a wide range of siding options, including the installation of James Hardie products. Their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to enhancing the beauty and functionality of homes across Sacramento.

