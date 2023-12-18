Pulse Oximetry Market Report | Global Forecast From 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Pulse Oximetry Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |101 pages Latest Report| Pharmaceuticals| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Pulse Oximetry Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Pulse Oximetry Market Report Revenue by Type ( Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters, Fingertip pulse oximeters, Handheld pulse oximeters, Wrist-worn pulse oximeters ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Hospitals, Homecare, Others ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Pulse Oximetry Market Worldwide?



Criticare Systems

Smith Medical

Covidien PLC

Spacelabs Healthcare

Meditech

Nihon Kohden

Carefusion

CAS Medical Systems

Welch Allyn Holdings

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Nonin Medical

Zensorium

GE Healthcare

Opto Circuits Masimo Corp

The Global Pulse Oximetry Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Pulse Oximetry Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Pulse Oximetry Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Pulse Oximetry Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Pulse Oximetry Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Pulse Oximetry Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Pulse Oximetry market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Pulse Oximetry market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Pulse Oximetry Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Pulse Oximetry market size was valued at USD 2348.97 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.03(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 3337.96 million by 2028.

Pulse oximetry is a noninvasive method for monitoring a person's oxygen saturation (SO2). Though its reading of SpO2 (peripheral oxygen saturation) is not always identical to the more desirable reading of SaO2 (arterial oxygen saturation) from arterial blood gas analysis, the two are correlated well enough that the safe, convenient, noninvasive, inexpensive pulse oximetry method is valuable for measuring oxygen saturation in clinical use.

In its most common (transmissive) application mode, a sensor device is placed on a thin part of the patient's body, usually a fingertip or earlobe, or in the case of an infant, across a foot. The device passes two wavelengths of light through the body part to a photodetector. It measures the changing absorbance at each of the wavelengths, allowing it to determine the absorbances due to the pulsing arterial blood alone, excluding venous blood, skin, bone, muscle, fat, and (in most cases) nail polish.

Less commonly, reflectance pulse oximetry is used as an alternative to transmissive pulse oximetery described above. This method does not require a thin section of the person's body and is therefore well suited to a universal application such as the feet, forehead, and chest, but it also has some limitations. Vasodilation and pooling of venous blood in the head due to compromised venous return to the heart can cause a combination of arterial and venous pulsations in the forehead region and lead to spurious SpO2 results. Such conditions occur while undergoing anesthesia with endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation or in patients in the Trendelenburg position.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Pulse Oximetry industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Pulse Oximetry. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Pulse Oximetry Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Pulse Oximetry Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Pulse Oximetry Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Pulse Oximetry Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Pulse Oximetry Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Pulse Oximetry Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Pulse Oximetry Market.

Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters

Fingertip pulse oximeters

Handheld pulse oximeters Wrist-worn pulse oximeters



Hospitals

Homecare Others

The Global Pulse Oximetry Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Pulse Oximetry Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Pulse Oximetry Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Pulse Oximetry Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Pulse Oximetry market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Pulse Oximetry Market Report?



Pulse Oximetry Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Pulse Oximetry Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Pulse Oximetry Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Pulse Oximetry Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pulse Oximetry

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Criticare Systems

2.1.1 Criticare Systems Company Profiles

2.1.2 Criticare Systems Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.1.3 Criticare Systems Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Criticare Systems Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Smith Medical

2.2.1 Smith Medical Company Profiles

2.2.2 Smith Medical Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.2.3 Smith Medical Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Smith Medical Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Covidien PLC

2.3.1 Covidien PLC Company Profiles

2.3.2 Covidien PLC Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.3.3 Covidien PLC Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Covidien PLC Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Spacelabs Healthcare

2.4.1 Spacelabs Healthcare Company Profiles

2.4.2 Spacelabs Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.4.3 Spacelabs Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Spacelabs Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Meditech

2.5.1 Meditech Company Profiles

2.5.2 Meditech Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.5.3 Meditech Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Meditech Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Nihon Kohden

2.6.1 Nihon Kohden Company Profiles

2.6.2 Nihon Kohden Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.6.3 Nihon Kohden Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Nihon Kohden Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Carefusion

2.7.1 Carefusion Company Profiles

2.7.2 Carefusion Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.7.3 Carefusion Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Carefusion Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 CAS Medical Systems

2.8.1 CAS Medical Systems Company Profiles

2.8.2 CAS Medical Systems Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.8.3 CAS Medical Systems Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 CAS Medical Systems Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Welch Allyn Holdings

2.9.1 Welch Allyn Holdings Company Profiles

2.9.2 Welch Allyn Holdings Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.9.3 Welch Allyn Holdings Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Welch Allyn Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Philips Healthcare

2.10.1 Philips Healthcare Company Profiles

2.10.2 Philips Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.10.3 Philips Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Medtronic

2.11.1 Medtronic Company Profiles

2.11.2 Medtronic Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.11.3 Medtronic Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Nonin Medical

2.12.1 Nonin Medical Company Profiles

2.12.2 Nonin Medical Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.12.3 Nonin Medical Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Nonin Medical Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Zensorium

2.13.1 Zensorium Company Profiles

2.13.2 Zensorium Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.13.3 Zensorium Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Zensorium Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 GE Healthcare

2.14.1 GE Healthcare Company Profiles

2.14.2 GE Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.14.3 GE Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 GE Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Opto Circuits

2.15.1 Opto Circuits Company Profiles

2.15.2 Opto Circuits Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.15.3 Opto Circuits Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Opto Circuits Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Masimo Corp

2.16.1 Masimo Corp Company Profiles

2.16.2 Masimo Corp Pulse Oximetry Product and Services

2.16.3 Masimo Corp Pulse Oximetry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Masimo Corp Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Pulse Oximetry Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Pulse Oximetry Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pulse Oximetry Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pulse Oximetry

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Pulse Oximetry

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Pulse Oximetry

4.3 Pulse Oximetry Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Pulse Oximetry Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Pulse Oximetry Industry News

5.7.2 Pulse Oximetry Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fingertip pulse oximeters (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Handheld pulse oximeters (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Wrist-worn pulse oximeters (2018-2023)

7 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Homecare (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry SWOT Analysis

9 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Fingertip pulse oximeters Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Handheld pulse oximeters Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Wrist-worn pulse oximeters Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Hospitals Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Homecare Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Pulse Oximetry Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Pulse Oximetry industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Pulse Oximetry Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 101 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Pulse Oximetry Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Pulse Oximetry market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Pulse Oximetry industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

