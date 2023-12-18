Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size, Research Report 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |117 Pages| Report on "1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( CHDM, Coatings, Polyester Resin, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Worldwide?



Kellin Chemicals

Eastman

Global Other

SK Chemicals Nikko Rica

The Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic acid (1,4-CHDA) has cyclohexane based structure. CHDA has better weatherability, higher impact strength, and faster stress relaxation.

Terephthalic acid (TPA) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) are consumed primarily to produce linear, saturated polyester resins, fibers, and films by reaction with glycols. CHDM is produced by catalytic hydrogenation of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). The reaction conducted in two steps beginning with the conversion of DMT to the diester dimethyl 1,4-cyclohexanedicarboxylate (DMCD). In the second step DMCD is further hydrogenated to CHDM. Since Eastman invented CHDM, the DMT synthesis process has been the mainstream CHDM synthesis process. Both Eastman and SK Chemicals' early CHDM production lines used DMT synthesis. In 1990s, Eastman developed the PTA hydrogenation synthesis CHDM process. Since the production cost of PTA is lower than DMT, which makes manufacturers more willing to choose lower cost PTA as raw material. After 2000s, both Eastman and SK Chemicals' new CHDM production lines use the PTA hydrogenation synthesis process. CHDA is an intermediate in the PTA hydrogenation synthesis process and CHDA is considered to be the core intermediate of CHDM.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market.

Industrial Grade Pharmaceutical Grade



CHDM

Coatings

Polyester Resin Others

The Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Report?



1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Kellin Chemicals

2.1.1 Kellin Chemicals Company Profiles

2.1.2 Kellin Chemicals 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Product and Services

2.1.3 Kellin Chemicals 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Kellin Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Eastman

2.2.1 Eastman Company Profiles

2.2.2 Eastman 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Product and Services

2.2.3 Eastman 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Global Other

2.3.1 Global Other Company Profiles

2.3.2 Global Other 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Product and Services

2.3.3 Global Other 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Global Other Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 SK Chemicals

2.4.1 SK Chemicals Company Profiles

2.4.2 SK Chemicals 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Product and Services

2.4.3 SK Chemicals 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 SK Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Nikko Rica

2.5.1 Nikko Rica Company Profiles

2.5.2 Nikko Rica 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Product and Services

2.5.3 Nikko Rica 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Nikko Rica Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid

4.2.4 Labor Cost of 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid

4.3 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Industry News

5.7.2 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial Grade (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Grade (2018-2023)

7 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of CHDM (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Coatings (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Polyester Resin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.6 China 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.8 India 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid SWOT Analysis

9 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Industrial Grade Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 CHDM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Coatings Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Polyester Resin Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

