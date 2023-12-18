Refractories Market Size, Share &Amp; Growth Research Report, 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Refractories Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |104 pages Latest Report| Chemicals| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Refractories Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Refractories Market Report Revenue by Type ( Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories, Others ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Steel Industry, Energy and Chemical Industry, Non-ferrous Metal, Cement, Glass, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Refractories Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Refractories Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Refractories Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Refractories Market Worldwide?



RHI Magnesita

Imerys

Minerals Technologies Inc

HWI

Lier

KROSAKI

SAINT-GOBAIN

VESUVIUS

Qinghua Group

RuiTai Technology

Jinlong Group

Sujia

Puyang Refractory

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SHINAGAWA Resco

The Global Refractories Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Refractories Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Refractories Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Refractories Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Refractories Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Refractories Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Refractories market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Refractories market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Refractories Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Refractories market size was valued at USD 32177.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.48(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 39506.35 million by 2028.

A refractory mineral is a mineral that is resistant to decomposition by heat, pressure, or chemical attack. It most commonly refers to a mineral which retains its strength and form at high temperatures.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Refractories industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Refractories. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Refractories Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Refractories Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Refractories Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Refractories Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Refractories Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Refractories Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Refractories Market.

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories Others



Steel Industry

Energy and Chemical Industry

Non-ferrous Metal

Cement

Glass Others

The Global Refractories Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Refractories Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Refractories Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Refractories Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Refractories market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Refractories Market Report?



Refractories Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Refractories Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Refractories Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Refractories Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Refractories

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Refractories Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Refractories Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Refractories Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Refractories Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Refractories Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 RHI Magnesita

2.1.1 RHI Magnesita Company Profiles

2.1.2 RHI Magnesita Refractories Product and Services

2.1.3 RHI Magnesita Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 RHI Magnesita Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Imerys

2.2.1 Imerys Company Profiles

2.2.2 Imerys Refractories Product and Services

2.2.3 Imerys Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Imerys Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Minerals Technologies Inc

2.3.1 Minerals Technologies Inc Company Profiles

2.3.2 Minerals Technologies Inc Refractories Product and Services

2.3.3 Minerals Technologies Inc Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Minerals Technologies Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 HWI

2.4.1 HWI Company Profiles

2.4.2 HWI Refractories Product and Services

2.4.3 HWI Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 HWI Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Lier

2.5.1 Lier Company Profiles

2.5.2 Lier Refractories Product and Services

2.5.3 Lier Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Lier Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 KROSAKI

2.6.1 KROSAKI Company Profiles

2.6.2 KROSAKI Refractories Product and Services

2.6.3 KROSAKI Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 KROSAKI Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 SAINT-GOBAIN

2.7.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Company Profiles

2.7.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Refractories Product and Services

2.7.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 VESUVIUS

2.8.1 VESUVIUS Company Profiles

2.8.2 VESUVIUS Refractories Product and Services

2.8.3 VESUVIUS Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 VESUVIUS Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Qinghua Group

2.9.1 Qinghua Group Company Profiles

2.9.2 Qinghua Group Refractories Product and Services

2.9.3 Qinghua Group Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Qinghua Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 RuiTai Technology

2.10.1 RuiTai Technology Company Profiles

2.10.2 RuiTai Technology Refractories Product and Services

2.10.3 RuiTai Technology Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 RuiTai Technology Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Jinlong Group

2.11.1 Jinlong Group Company Profiles

2.11.2 Jinlong Group Refractories Product and Services

2.11.3 Jinlong Group Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Jinlong Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Sujia

2.12.1 Sujia Company Profiles

2.12.2 Sujia Refractories Product and Services

2.12.3 Sujia Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Sujia Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Puyang Refractory

2.13.1 Puyang Refractory Company Profiles

2.13.2 Puyang Refractory Refractories Product and Services

2.13.3 Puyang Refractory Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Puyang Refractory Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 MORGAN CRUCIBLE

2.14.1 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Company Profiles

2.14.2 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Refractories Product and Services

2.14.3 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 SHINAGAWA

2.15.1 SHINAGAWA Company Profiles

2.15.2 SHINAGAWA Refractories Product and Services

2.15.3 SHINAGAWA Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 SHINAGAWA Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Resco

2.16.1 Resco Company Profiles

2.16.2 Resco Refractories Product and Services

2.16.3 Resco Refractories Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Resco Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Refractories Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Refractories Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Refractories Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Refractories Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Refractories Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Refractories

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Refractories

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Refractories

4.3 Refractories Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Refractories Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Refractories Industry News

5.7.2 Refractories Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Refractories Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Refractories Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Refractories Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Shaped Refractories (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Unshaped Refractories (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Refractories Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Refractories Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Refractories Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Refractories Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Steel Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Refractories Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Energy and Chemical Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Refractories Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Non-ferrous Metal (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Refractories Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cement (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Refractories Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Glass (2018-2023)

7.3.6 Global Refractories Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Refractories Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Refractories Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Refractories SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Refractories Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Refractories SWOT Analysis

9 Global Refractories Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Refractories Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Shaped Refractories Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Unshaped Refractories Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Refractories Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Refractories Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Steel Industry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Energy and Chemical Industry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Non-ferrous Metal Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Cement Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Glass Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.8 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Refractories Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Refractories Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Refractories Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Refractories Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Refractories industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Refractories Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 104 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Refractories Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Refractories market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Refractories industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

