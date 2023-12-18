Butterfly Valve Market Insights Research Report 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Butterfly Valve Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |103 pages Latest Report| Industrial Equipment| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Butterfly Valve Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Butterfly Valve Market Report Revenue by Type ( High-Performance Butterfly Valves, Lined Butterfly Valves ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Oil and Gas, Electric Power, Water and Wastewater, Chemical, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Butterfly Valve Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Butterfly Valve Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Butterfly Valve Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Butterfly Valve Market Worldwide?



Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Cameron International

Alfa-Laval Corporate AB

Velan Inc.

AVK Group

Weir Group

Flowserve Corporation KSB Group

The Global Butterfly Valve Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Butterfly Valve Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Butterfly Valve Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Butterfly Valve Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Butterfly Valve Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Butterfly Valve Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Butterfly Valve market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Butterfly Valve market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Butterfly Valve Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Butterfly Valve market size was valued at USD 4264.02 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.25(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 6860.09 million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Butterfly Valve industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Butterfly Valve. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Butterfly Valve Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Butterfly Valve Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Butterfly Valve Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Butterfly Valve Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Butterfly Valve Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Butterfly Valve Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Butterfly Valve Market.

High-Performance Butterfly Valves Lined Butterfly Valves



Oil and Gas

Electric Power

Water and Wastewater

Chemical Others

The Global Butterfly Valve Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Butterfly Valve Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Butterfly Valve Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Butterfly Valve Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Butterfly Valve market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Butterfly Valve Market Report?



Butterfly Valve Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Butterfly Valve Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Butterfly Valve Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Butterfly Valve Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Butterfly Valve

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Butterfly Valve Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Butterfly Valve Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Crane Co.

2.1.1 Crane Co. Company Profiles

2.1.2 Crane Co. Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.1.3 Crane Co. Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Crane Co. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Emerson Electric Co.

2.2.1 Emerson Electric Co. Company Profiles

2.2.2 Emerson Electric Co. Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.2.3 Emerson Electric Co. Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

2.3.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.3.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Cameron International

2.4.1 Cameron International Company Profiles

2.4.2 Cameron International Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.4.3 Cameron International Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Cameron International Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Alfa-Laval Corporate AB

2.5.1 Alfa-Laval Corporate AB Company Profiles

2.5.2 Alfa-Laval Corporate AB Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.5.3 Alfa-Laval Corporate AB Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Alfa-Laval Corporate AB Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Velan Inc.

2.6.1 Velan Inc. Company Profiles

2.6.2 Velan Inc. Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.6.3 Velan Inc. Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Velan Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 AVK Group

2.7.1 AVK Group Company Profiles

2.7.2 AVK Group Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.7.3 AVK Group Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 AVK Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Weir Group

2.8.1 Weir Group Company Profiles

2.8.2 Weir Group Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.8.3 Weir Group Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Weir Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Flowserve Corporation

2.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Company Profiles

2.9.2 Flowserve Corporation Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.9.3 Flowserve Corporation Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 KSB Group

2.10.1 KSB Group Company Profiles

2.10.2 KSB Group Butterfly Valve Product and Services

2.10.3 KSB Group Butterfly Valve Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 KSB Group Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Butterfly Valve Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Butterfly Valve Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Butterfly Valve Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Butterfly Valve Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Butterfly Valve

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Butterfly Valve

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Butterfly Valve

4.3 Butterfly Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Butterfly Valve Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Butterfly Valve Industry News

5.7.2 Butterfly Valve Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Butterfly Valve Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of High-Performance Butterfly Valves (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Lined Butterfly Valves (2018-2023)

7 Global Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Butterfly Valve Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Butterfly Valve Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Oil and Gas (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electric Power (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Butterfly Valve Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Water and Wastewater (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Butterfly Valve Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Chemical (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Butterfly Valve Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Butterfly Valve Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valve SWOT Analysis

9 Global Butterfly Valve Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 High-Performance Butterfly Valves Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Lined Butterfly Valves Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Butterfly Valve Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Oil and Gas Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Electric Power Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Water and Wastewater Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Chemical Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Butterfly Valve Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Butterfly Valve Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Continued

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Butterfly Valve Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Butterfly Valve industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Butterfly Valve Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 103 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Butterfly Valve Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Butterfly Valve market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Butterfly Valve industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

