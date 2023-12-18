Global CNG Tank Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |108 Pages| Report on "CNG Tank Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Glass Fiber Composite Material, Carbon Fiber Composite, Metal ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Shipping, Land Transportation ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of CNG Tank Market Worldwide?



Quantum Fuel System Technologies

Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

Sinoma Science and Technology(SuZhou)

Faber Industrie

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Hexagon Composites ASA

FIBA Technologies

Worthington Cylinders GmbH

Everest Kanto Cylinder

CIMC Enric Holdings Luxfer Gas Cylinder

The Global CNG Tank Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global CNG Tank Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The CNG Tank Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, CNG Tank Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global CNG Tank Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The CNG Tank Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the CNG Tank market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the CNG Tank market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

CNG Tank Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global CNG Tank market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

CNG Tank Refers to the Tank for storing compressed natural gas

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the CNG Tank industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of CNG Tank. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the CNG Tank Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes CNG Tank Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The CNG Tank Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on CNG Tank Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts CNG Tank Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder CNG Tank Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall CNG Tank Market.

Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite Metal



Shipping Land Transportation

The Global CNG Tank Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global CNG Tank Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

CNG Tank Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. CNG Tank Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the CNG Tank market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase CNG Tank Market Report?



CNG Tank Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

CNG Tank Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

CNG Tank Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. CNG Tank Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CNG Tank

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global CNG Tank Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global CNG Tank Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global CNG Tank Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies

2.1.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Company Profiles

2.1.2 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Product and Services

2.1.3 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Quantum Fuel System Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

2.2.1 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Company Profiles

2.2.2 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Product and Services

2.2.3 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Sinoma Science and Technology(SuZhou)

2.3.1 Sinoma Science and Technology(SuZhou) Company Profiles

2.3.2 Sinoma Science and Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Product and Services

2.3.3 Sinoma Science and Technology(SuZhou) CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Sinoma Science and Technology(SuZhou) Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Faber Industrie

2.4.1 Faber Industrie Company Profiles

2.4.2 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Product and Services

2.4.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Faber Industrie Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

2.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Company Profiles

2.5.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Product and Services

2.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Hexagon Composites ASA

2.6.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profiles

2.6.2 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Product and Services

2.6.3 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 FIBA Technologies

2.7.1 FIBA Technologies Company Profiles

2.7.2 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Product and Services

2.7.3 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 FIBA Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Worthington Cylinders GmbH

2.8.1 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Company Profiles

2.8.2 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Product and Services

2.8.3 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Worthington Cylinders GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Everest Kanto Cylinder

2.9.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Company Profiles

2.9.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Product and Services

2.9.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Everest Kanto Cylinder Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Faber Industrie

2.10.1 Faber Industrie Company Profiles

2.10.2 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Product and Services

2.10.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Faber Industrie Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 CIMC Enric Holdings

2.11.1 CIMC Enric Holdings Company Profiles

2.11.2 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Product and Services

2.11.3 CIMC Enric Holdings CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 CIMC Enric Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

2.12.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Company Profiles

2.12.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Product and Services

2.12.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global CNG Tank Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global CNG Tank Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 CNG Tank Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 CNG Tank Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of CNG Tank Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of CNG Tank

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of CNG Tank

4.2.4 Labor Cost of CNG Tank

4.3 CNG Tank Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 CNG Tank Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 CNG Tank Industry News

5.7.2 CNG Tank Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global CNG Tank Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global CNG Tank Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global CNG Tank Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Glass Fiber Composite Material (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Composite (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Metal (2018-2023)

7 Global CNG Tank Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global CNG Tank Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global CNG Tank Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global CNG Tank Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Shipping (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global CNG Tank Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Land Transportation (2018-2023)

8 Global CNG Tank Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global CNG Tank Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.6 China CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.8 India CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa CNG Tank SWOT Analysis

9 Global CNG Tank Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global CNG Tank Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Glass Fiber Composite Material Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Carbon Fiber Composite Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Metal Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global CNG Tank Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global CNG Tank Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Shipping Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Land Transportation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global CNG Tank Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global CNG Tank Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

