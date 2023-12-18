Global Medical Glue Market Size, Share | Forecast Report Till 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |113 Pages| Report on "Medical Glue Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt, Others ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Dental, Medical Device and Equipment, Internal Medical Application, External Medical Application, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Glue Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Medical Glue Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Medical Glue Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Medical Glue Market Worldwide?



Cyberbond LLC

Henkel AG and Company

Baxter International Inc.

Chemence Ltd.

Itac Ltd.

CryoLife, Inc

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Meyer-Haake Gmbh (Germany)

Biocoral, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

Covidien Ltd.

Bostik Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

GluStitch Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

3M Company Gem S.r.l

The Global Medical Glue Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Medical Glue Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Medical Glue Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Medical Glue Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Medical Glue Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Medical Glue Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Medical Glue market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Medical Glue market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Medical Glue Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Medical Glue market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

Medical Glue is manufactured using various technologies such as water-based, solvent-based, and hot melt. It is used in a wide range of applications such as dental, medical device and equipment, internal application, external application for dental appliance fabrication, and for restorative purposes.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Medical Glue industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Medical Glue. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Medical Glue Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Medical Glue Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Medical Glue Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Medical Glue Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Medical Glue Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Medical Glue Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Medical Glue Market.

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt Others



Dental

Medical Device and Equipment

Internal Medical Application

External Medical Application Others

The Global Medical Glue Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Medical Glue Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Medical Glue Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Medical Glue Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Medical Glue market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Medical Glue Market Report?



Medical Glue Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Medical Glue Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Medical Glue Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Medical Glue Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Glue

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Medical Glue Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Medical Glue Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Medical Glue Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Medical Glue Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Medical Glue Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Cyberbond LLC

2.1.1 Cyberbond LLC Company Profiles

2.1.2 Cyberbond LLC Medical Glue Product and Services

2.1.3 Cyberbond LLC Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Cyberbond LLC Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Henkel AG and Company

2.2.1 Henkel AG and Company Company Profiles

2.2.2 Henkel AG and Company Medical Glue Product and Services

2.2.3 Henkel AG and Company Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Henkel AG and Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Baxter International Inc.

2.3.1 Baxter International Inc. Company Profiles

2.3.2 Baxter International Inc. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.3.3 Baxter International Inc. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Baxter International Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Chemence Ltd.

2.4.1 Chemence Ltd. Company Profiles

2.4.2 Chemence Ltd. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.4.3 Chemence Ltd. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Chemence Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Itac Ltd.

2.5.1 Itac Ltd. Company Profiles

2.5.2 Itac Ltd. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.5.3 Itac Ltd. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Itac Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 CryoLife, Inc

2.6.1 CryoLife, Inc Company Profiles

2.6.2 CryoLife, Inc Medical Glue Product and Services

2.6.3 CryoLife, Inc Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 CryoLife, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Cohera Medical, Inc.

2.7.1 Cohera Medical, Inc. Company Profiles

2.7.2 Cohera Medical, Inc. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.7.3 Cohera Medical, Inc. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Cohera Medical, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Meyer-Haake Gmbh (Germany)

2.8.1 Meyer-Haake Gmbh (Germany) Company Profiles

2.8.2 Meyer-Haake Gmbh (Germany) Medical Glue Product and Services

2.8.3 Meyer-Haake Gmbh (Germany) Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Meyer-Haake Gmbh (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Biocoral, Inc.

2.9.1 Biocoral, Inc. Company Profiles

2.9.2 Biocoral, Inc. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.9.3 Biocoral, Inc. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Biocoral, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Adhezion Biomedical

2.10.1 Adhezion Biomedical Company Profiles

2.10.2 Adhezion Biomedical Medical Glue Product and Services

2.10.3 Adhezion Biomedical Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Adhezion Biomedical Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Covidien Ltd.

2.11.1 Covidien Ltd. Company Profiles

2.11.2 Covidien Ltd. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.11.3 Covidien Ltd. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Covidien Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Bostik Ltd.

2.12.1 Bostik Ltd. Company Profiles

2.12.2 Bostik Ltd. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.12.3 Bostik Ltd. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Bostik Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 B. Braun Melsungen AG

2.13.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Company Profiles

2.13.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Medical Glue Product and Services

2.13.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 GluStitch Inc.

2.14.1 GluStitch Inc. Company Profiles

2.14.2 GluStitch Inc. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.14.3 GluStitch Inc. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 GluStitch Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Ethicon Inc.

2.15.1 Ethicon Inc. Company Profiles

2.15.2 Ethicon Inc. Medical Glue Product and Services

2.15.3 Ethicon Inc. Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Ethicon Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 3M Company

2.16.1 3M Company Company Profiles

2.16.2 3M Company Medical Glue Product and Services

2.16.3 3M Company Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 3M Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Gem S.r.l

2.17.1 Gem S.r.l Company Profiles

2.17.2 Gem S.r.l Medical Glue Product and Services

2.17.3 Gem S.r.l Medical Glue Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Gem S.r.l Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Medical Glue Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Medical Glue Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Medical Glue Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Medical Glue Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Medical Glue Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Medical Glue

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Medical Glue

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Medical Glue

4.3 Medical Glue Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Medical Glue Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Medical Glue Industry News

5.7.2 Medical Glue Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Medical Glue Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Medical Glue Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Medical Glue Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Water-based (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Solvent-based (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hot Melt (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Medical Glue Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Medical Glue Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Medical Glue Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Medical Glue Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Dental (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Medical Glue Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Medical Device and Equipment (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Medical Glue Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Internal Medical Application (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Medical Glue Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of External Medical Application (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Medical Glue Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Medical Glue Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Medical Glue Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Medical Glue Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Glue SWOT Analysis

9 Global Medical Glue Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Medical Glue Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Water-based Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Solvent-based Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Hot Melt Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Medical Glue Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Medical Glue Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Dental Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Medical Device and Equipment Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Internal Medical Application Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 External Medical Application Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Medical Glue Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Medical Glue Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Medical Glue Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Medical Glue Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Medical Glue industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Medical Glue Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 113 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Medical Glue Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Medical Glue market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Medical Glue industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

