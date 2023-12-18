Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Size, Share &Amp; Growth Report, 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |112 Pages| Report on "Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Breathable PE Film, Breathable PP Film, Others ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Hygiene, Healthcare, Others ).

Get a sample PDF of the report -

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Worldwide?



Swanson Plastics

Shanghai Zihua

FSPG Huahan

Mitsui Chemicals

Hans Chemical

RKW Group

Daedong

AvoTeck

Argotec

Liansu Wanjia

Plastica

Shandong HaiWei

Fatra

Hanjin PandC

TredgarFilms Clopay Plastics

The Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Waterproof Breathable Membranes Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Get a Sample Copy of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report 2024

Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Waterproof Breathable Membranes market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Waterproof Breathable Membranes market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Waterproof Breathable Membranes. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:



Breathable PE Film

Breathable PP Film Others



Hygiene

Healthcare Others

The Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST A SAMPLE

Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Waterproof Breathable Membranes market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Reasons to Purchase Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report?



Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Membranes

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Swanson Plastics

2.1.1 Swanson Plastics Company Profiles

2.1.2 Swanson Plastics Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.1.3 Swanson Plastics Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Swanson Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Shanghai Zihua

2.2.1 Shanghai Zihua Company Profiles

2.2.2 Shanghai Zihua Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.2.3 Shanghai Zihua Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Shanghai Zihua Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 FSPG Huahan

2.3.1 FSPG Huahan Company Profiles

2.3.2 FSPG Huahan Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.3.3 FSPG Huahan Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 FSPG Huahan Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Mitsui Chemicals

2.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Company Profiles

2.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Hans Chemical

2.5.1 Hans Chemical Company Profiles

2.5.2 Hans Chemical Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.5.3 Hans Chemical Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Hans Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 RKW Group

2.6.1 RKW Group Company Profiles

2.6.2 RKW Group Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.6.3 RKW Group Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 RKW Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Daedong

2.7.1 Daedong Company Profiles

2.7.2 Daedong Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.7.3 Daedong Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Daedong Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 AvoTeck

2.8.1 AvoTeck Company Profiles

2.8.2 AvoTeck Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.8.3 AvoTeck Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 AvoTeck Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Argotec

2.9.1 Argotec Company Profiles

2.9.2 Argotec Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.9.3 Argotec Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Argotec Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Liansu Wanjia

2.10.1 Liansu Wanjia Company Profiles

2.10.2 Liansu Wanjia Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.10.3 Liansu Wanjia Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Liansu Wanjia Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Plastica

2.11.1 Plastica Company Profiles

2.11.2 Plastica Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.11.3 Plastica Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Plastica Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Shandong HaiWei

2.12.1 Shandong HaiWei Company Profiles

2.12.2 Shandong HaiWei Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.12.3 Shandong HaiWei Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Shandong HaiWei Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Fatra

2.13.1 Fatra Company Profiles

2.13.2 Fatra Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.13.3 Fatra Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Fatra Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Hanjin PandC

2.14.1 Hanjin PandC Company Profiles

2.14.2 Hanjin PandC Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.14.3 Hanjin PandC Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Hanjin PandC Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 TredgarFilms

2.15.1 TredgarFilms Company Profiles

2.15.2 TredgarFilms Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.15.3 TredgarFilms Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 TredgarFilms Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Clopay Plastics

2.16.1 Clopay Plastics Company Profiles

2.16.2 Clopay Plastics Waterproof Breathable Membranes Product and Services

2.16.3 Clopay Plastics Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Clopay Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Waterproof Breathable Membranes Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Waterproof Breathable Membranes Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Waterproof Breathable Membranes Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterproof Breathable Membranes

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Waterproof Breathable Membranes

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Waterproof Breathable Membranes

4.3 Waterproof Breathable Membranes Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Waterproof Breathable Membranes Industry News

5.7.2 Waterproof Breathable Membranes Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Breathable PE Film (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Breathable PP Film (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hygiene (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Membranes SWOT Analysis

9 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Breathable PE Film Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Breathable PP Film Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Hygiene Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Healthcare Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Membranes Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Get a Sample Copy of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Report 2024

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Waterproof Breathable Membranes industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 112 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Waterproof Breathable Membranes market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Waterproof Breathable Membranes industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: