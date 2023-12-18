Global USB Charging Outlets Market Size &Amp; Share | Analysis Report, 2024 &Ndash; 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |98 Pages| Report on "USB Charging Outlets Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the USB Charging Outlets Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the USB Charging Outlets Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the USB Charging Outlets Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of USB Charging Outlets Market Worldwide?



Hubbell

Topgreener

GPED

Leviton

Legrand

BESTTEN

Topele

Oviitech

Lumary

Eaton

ELEGRP

FastMac U-Socket

Lutron

General Electric

SnapPower Micmi

The Global USB Charging Outlets Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global USB Charging Outlets Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The USB Charging Outlets Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, USB Charging Outlets Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global USB Charging Outlets Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The USB Charging Outlets Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the USB Charging Outlets market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the USB Charging Outlets market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

USB Charging Outlets Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global USB Charging Outlets market size was valued at USD 410.91 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.61(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 570.03 million by 2028.

A USB charging outlet is a convenient way to charge your devices with just the cord. A USB charging outlet is exactly what it sounds like, a wall socket that has a USB Port built in. Usually, the outlet comes with two usual electrical outlets and two USB ports. Most phone charger cords end with a USB plug these days. This means in order to plug these cords into an outlet users need an adapter, or a specific outlet. Switching out standard wall outlet for a USB charging outlet can allow to conveniently charge all devices without having to dig for an adapter.

Impact of COVID-19 on the USB charging outlets Mark

Covid-19 affected the USB charging outlets market adversely due to closure of many electronic product manufacturing plants. Travel ban resulted in unavailability of products across stores due to closure of companies and scarce raw material sources. Consumer purchases were limited to essential items which affected the sale of USB charging outlets and electronic accessories which were not of primary concern to consumers during complete lockdown. But as the economy, revives the demand for USB charging outlets is expected to escalate because of increase in usage of laptops, phones and mobiles for work and entertainment purposes.

Increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic devices

The industry is being driven by the increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. During the forecast period, USB charging outlets will continue to be one of the main imperatives for electronic devices to operate efficiently. The USB charging outlets industry is growing rapidly due to the growing availability of smart phones and their functionalities and the increasing demand for fast charging. The growing penetration of smartphones in emerging economies is expected to further aid the industry growth. The growing diversity of smartphones and USB charging outlets are expected to aid the industry growth. Increase in demand of smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices strengthens its product reach. Increase in its market size will help USB charging outlets surge protector to gain traction in upcoming half-decade.

Fierce market competition and outstanding brand effect

North America remains a major market for USB Charging Outlets. While mature markets of these countries would lead to low market growth rates. The USB Charging Outlets market is dominated by well-known brands. The USB Charging Outlets industry is highly competitive, companies are mainly from Europe and North America, most of them have been operating in the local market for a long time, and their brand strategies and sales channels are mostly mature and accepted by consumers. Low cost of production is encouraging local manufacturers to enter the market, which is anticipated to create competition for existing manufacturers. Rising number of local vendors is also anticipated to create a threat of counterfeits and fake products, which is likely to hamper the market in the near future. In the future, the USB Charging Outlets industry is expected to maintain a relatively fierce competition, the evolution of the market competition pattern there is uncertainty if the supplier cannot adapt to the new competitive situation, will face the risk of loss of market share.

Prevalence of counterfeit USB charging outlets

Prevalence of counterfeit USB charging outlets that are sold at cheaper rates is a major hindering factor for the growth of quality USB charging outlets. It is essential to develop stringent regulations to prohibit sale of sub-standard products to boost the demand for durable, superior quality USB charging outlets. Local manufacturers develop low-cost counterfeit USB Charging Outlets, which imitate the original ones. These counterfeit USB Charging Outlets are exact copies of the high-end products offered by the leading players. Though these counterfeit products are cost-effective, they are prone to accidents such as short circuits, leading to fires, shocks, or explosions. The market for USB Charging Outlets has grown significantly over the years and is a major challenge for global players. This market's growth leads to the lowered income of companies, loss of brand names, and reduced skilled workforce owing to low income. The gray market for electrical products has also affected the sales of products offered by the leading players.

Region Overview:

In 2022, the share of the USB Charging Outlets market in North America stood at 46.88(Percent).

Company Overview:

Legrand is one of the major players operating in the USB Charging Outlets market, holding a share of 35.62(Percent) in 2023.

Legrand

Legrand designs and manufactures electrical devices. The Company offers switches, sockets, fuses, cables, security systems, circuit breakers, solar energy panels, energy management components, and accessories. Legrand serves office, hotels, shopping centers, residential, and data centers. Legrand serves customers worldwide.

Leviton

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc. manufactures wiring products. The Company offers a product including electrical wiring devices, energy management, network solutions, electric vehicle charging, surge protection, and temporary power for the electrical industry. Leviton Manufacturing supplies its products internationally.

Segmentation Overview:

By Power Level, 15-30W (15W not included) segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2022.

Application Overview:

The market's largest segment by Type is the segment Built into the Wall, with a market share of 82.23(Percent) in 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the USB Charging Outlets industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of USB Charging Outlets. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the USB Charging Outlets Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes USB Charging Outlets Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The USB Charging Outlets Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on USB Charging Outlets Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts USB Charging Outlets Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder USB Charging Outlets Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall USB Charging Outlets Market.

12-15W (12W not included)

15-30W (15W not included)

30-60W (30W not included) Others



Built into the Wall Built into Furniture

The Global USB Charging Outlets Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global USB Charging Outlets Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

USB Charging Outlets Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. USB Charging Outlets Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the USB Charging Outlets market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

