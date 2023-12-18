Sound-Insulated Plasterboard Market Report Focuses On Latest Running CAGR Value 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |98 pages Latest Report| Advanced Material| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Report Revenue by Type ( 9, 12mm, 15mm, Others ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Furniture Industry, Building Materials, Interior Decoration, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Worldwide?



Boral Limited

LafargeHolcim Ltd

National Gypsum Company

Armstrong World Industries

Mada Gypsum Company

USG Corporation

Fletcher Building Limited

Etex Group

Beijing New Building Material Group

KNAUF Gips KG

Saint-Gobain S.A Georgia Pacific LLC

The Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Sound-insulated Plasterboard. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market.

9

12mm

15mm Others



Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration Others

The Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sound-insulated Plasterboard

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Boral Limited

2.1.1 Boral Limited Company Profiles

2.1.2 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.1.3 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Boral Limited Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd

2.2.1 LafargeHolcim Ltd Company Profiles

2.2.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.2.3 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 LafargeHolcim Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 National Gypsum Company

2.3.1 National Gypsum Company Company Profiles

2.3.2 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.3.3 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 National Gypsum Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Armstrong World Industries

2.4.1 Armstrong World Industries Company Profiles

2.4.2 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.4.3 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Armstrong World Industries Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Mada Gypsum Company

2.5.1 Mada Gypsum Company Company Profiles

2.5.2 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.5.3 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Mada Gypsum Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 USG Corporation

2.6.1 USG Corporation Company Profiles

2.6.2 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.6.3 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 USG Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Fletcher Building Limited

2.7.1 Fletcher Building Limited Company Profiles

2.7.2 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.7.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Etex Group

2.8.1 Etex Group Company Profiles

2.8.2 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.8.3 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Etex Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Beijing New Building Material Group

2.9.1 Beijing New Building Material Group Company Profiles

2.9.2 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.9.3 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Beijing New Building Material Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 KNAUF Gips KG

2.10.1 KNAUF Gips KG Company Profiles

2.10.2 KNAUF Gips KG Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.10.3 KNAUF Gips KG Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 KNAUF Gips KG Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Saint-Gobain S.A

2.11.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Company Profiles

2.11.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.11.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Georgia Pacific LLC

2.12.1 Georgia Pacific LLC Company Profiles

2.12.2 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product and Services

2.12.3 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Georgia Pacific LLC Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Sound-insulated Plasterboard Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sound-insulated Plasterboard

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Sound-insulated Plasterboard

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Sound-insulated Plasterboard

4.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry News

5.7.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 9.5mm (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 12mm (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 15mm (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Furniture Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Building Materials (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Interior Decoration (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard SWOT Analysis

9 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 9.5mm Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 12mm Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 15mm Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Furniture Industry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Building Materials Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Interior Decoration Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

