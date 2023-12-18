Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size, Share &Amp; Trends Research Report [2024-2031]

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Digital Door Lock Systems Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |117 pages Latest Report| Machinery and Equipment| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Digital Door Lock Systems Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report Revenue by Type ( Magnetic Stripe Locks, Electromechanical Door Locks, Electric Strike Locks, Biometrics Locks ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Government, Industrial, Residential, Commercial ).

Get a sample PDF of the report -

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Door Lock Systems Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Digital Door Lock Systems Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Digital Door Lock Systems Market Worldwide?



Honeywell International

Schlage

Samsung Digital Life

Westinghouse

Panasonic Corporation

Stone Lock

Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing

Weiser Lock

Kwikset

Godrej and Boyce

Assa Abloy Group

Hitachi

Adel Lock

Vivint, Inc United Technologies Corporation

The Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Digital Door Lock Systems Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Digital Door Lock Systems Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Digital Door Lock Systems Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Get a Sample Copy of the Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report 2024

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Digital Door Lock Systems Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Digital Door Lock Systems market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Digital Door Lock Systems market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Digital Door Lock Systems market size was valued at USD 1588.69 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.85(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 5200.87 million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Digital Door Lock Systems industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Digital Door Lock Systems. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Digital Door Lock Systems Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Digital Door Lock Systems Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Digital Door Lock Systems Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Digital Door Lock Systems Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Digital Door Lock Systems Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Digital Door Lock Systems Market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:



Magnetic Stripe Locks

Electromechanical Door Locks

Electric Strike Locks Biometrics Locks



Government

Industrial

Residential Commercial

The Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST A SAMPLE

Digital Door Lock Systems Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Digital Door Lock Systems market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Reasons to Purchase Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report?



Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Digital Door Lock Systems Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Digital Door Lock Systems Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Digital Door Lock Systems Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Door Lock Systems

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Digital Door Lock Systems Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Honeywell International

2.1.1 Honeywell International Company Profiles

2.1.2 Honeywell International Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.1.3 Honeywell International Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Honeywell International Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Schlage

2.2.1 Schlage Company Profiles

2.2.2 Schlage Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.2.3 Schlage Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Schlage Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Samsung Digital Life

2.3.1 Samsung Digital Life Company Profiles

2.3.2 Samsung Digital Life Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.3.3 Samsung Digital Life Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Samsung Digital Life Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Westinghouse

2.4.1 Westinghouse Company Profiles

2.4.2 Westinghouse Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.4.3 Westinghouse Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Westinghouse Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Panasonic Corporation

2.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Profiles

2.5.2 Panasonic Corporation Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.5.3 Panasonic Corporation Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Stone Lock

2.6.1 Stone Lock Company Profiles

2.6.2 Stone Lock Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.6.3 Stone Lock Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Stone Lock Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing

2.7.1 Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing Company Profiles

2.7.2 Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.7.3 Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Weiser Lock

2.8.1 Weiser Lock Company Profiles

2.8.2 Weiser Lock Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.8.3 Weiser Lock Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Weiser Lock Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Kwikset

2.9.1 Kwikset Company Profiles

2.9.2 Kwikset Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.9.3 Kwikset Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Kwikset Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Godrej and Boyce

2.10.1 Godrej and Boyce Company Profiles

2.10.2 Godrej and Boyce Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.10.3 Godrej and Boyce Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Godrej and Boyce Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Assa Abloy Group

2.11.1 Assa Abloy Group Company Profiles

2.11.2 Assa Abloy Group Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.11.3 Assa Abloy Group Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Assa Abloy Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Hitachi

2.12.1 Hitachi Company Profiles

2.12.2 Hitachi Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.12.3 Hitachi Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Adel Lock

2.13.1 Adel Lock Company Profiles

2.13.2 Adel Lock Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.13.3 Adel Lock Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Adel Lock Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Vivint, Inc

2.14.1 Vivint, Inc Company Profiles

2.14.2 Vivint, Inc Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.14.3 Vivint, Inc Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Vivint, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 United Technologies Corporation

2.15.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Profiles

2.15.2 United Technologies Corporation Digital Door Lock Systems Product and Services

2.15.3 United Technologies Corporation Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 United Technologies Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Digital Door Lock Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Digital Door Lock Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Door Lock Systems Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Door Lock Systems

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Digital Door Lock Systems

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Digital Door Lock Systems

4.3 Digital Door Lock Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Digital Door Lock Systems Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Digital Door Lock Systems Industry News

5.7.2 Digital Door Lock Systems Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Magnetic Stripe Locks (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electromechanical Door Locks (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electric Strike Locks (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Biometrics Locks (2018-2023)

7 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Government (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Residential (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Commercial (2018-2023)

8 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Digital Door Lock Systems Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Door Lock Systems SWOT Analysis

9 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Magnetic Stripe Locks Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Electromechanical Door Locks Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Electric Strike Locks Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Biometrics Locks Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Government Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Industrial Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Residential Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Commercial Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Digital Door Lock Systems Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Get a Sample Copy of the Digital Door Lock Systems Market Report 2024

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Digital Door Lock Systems Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Digital Door Lock Systems industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Digital Door Lock Systems Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 117 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Digital Door Lock Systems Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Digital Door Lock Systems market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Digital Door Lock Systems industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: