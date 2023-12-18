Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share &Amp; Forecast Report [2031]

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |103 Pages| Report on "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. Revenue by Type ( Digital X-ray Imaging, Ultrasound (Color Doppler, Portable), Magnetic Resonance Imaging, CT Scanner (Low-, Mid-, and High-end) ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Worldwide?



Hologic Inc.

Esaote S.P.A

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation Siemens Healthcare

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

According to the latest research, the global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

Digital X-ray Imaging

Ultrasound (Color Doppler, Portable)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging CT Scanner (Low-, Mid-, and High-end)



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Laboratories

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Hologic Inc.

2.1.1 Hologic Inc. Company Profiles

2.1.2 Hologic Inc. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.1.3 Hologic Inc. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Hologic Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Esaote S.P.A

2.2.1 Esaote S.P.A Company Profiles

2.2.2 Esaote S.P.A Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.2.3 Esaote S.P.A Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Esaote S.P.A Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

2.3.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.3.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Philips Healthcare

2.4.1 Philips Healthcare Company Profiles

2.4.2 Philips Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.4.3 Philips Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 GE Healthcare

2.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Profiles

2.5.2 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.5.3 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 GE Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Samsung Medison

2.6.1 Samsung Medison Company Profiles

2.6.2 Samsung Medison Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.6.3 Samsung Medison Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Samsung Medison Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Hitachi Medical Corporation

2.7.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Company Profiles

2.7.2 Hitachi Medical Corporation Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.7.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Carestream Health Inc.

2.8.1 Carestream Health Inc. Company Profiles

2.8.2 Carestream Health Inc. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.8.3 Carestream Health Inc. Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Carestream Health Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Shimadzu Corporation

2.9.1 Shimadzu Corporation Company Profiles

2.9.2 Shimadzu Corporation Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.9.3 Shimadzu Corporation Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Siemens Healthcare

2.10.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Profiles

2.10.2 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Product and Services

2.10.3 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Industry News

5.7.2 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Digital X-ray Imaging (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Ultrasound (Color Doppler, Portable) (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of CT Scanner (Low-, Mid-, and High-end) (2018-2023)

7 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Clinics (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Diagnostic Laboratories (2018-2023)

8 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Imaging Equipment SWOT Analysis

9 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Digital X-ray Imaging Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Ultrasound (Color Doppler, Portable) Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 CT Scanner (Low-, Mid-, and High-end) Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Hospitals Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Clinics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Diagnostic Laboratories Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

