Resilient Flooring Market Size, Share &Amp; Trends Research Report [2024-2031]

Global |110 Pages| Report on "Resilient Flooring Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Vinyl Resilient Flooring, Linoleum Resilient Flooring, Cork Resilient Flooring, Rubber Resilient Flooring, Fiberglass Resilient Flooring ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Commercial, Residential ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Resilient Flooring Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Resilient Flooring Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Resilient Flooring Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Resilient Flooring Market Worldwide?



Congoleum Corporation

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

NOX Corporation

DLW Flooring

Forbo

Tarkett

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Mannington Mills

Burke Industries Inc.

Mohawk

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

James Halstead

Beaulieu International Group N.V.

Shaw Karndean International Limited

The Global Resilient Flooring Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Resilient Flooring Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Resilient Flooring Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Resilient Flooring Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Resilient Flooring Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Resilient Flooring Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Resilient Flooring market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Resilient Flooring market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Resilient Flooring Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Resilient Flooring market size was valued at USD 15730.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of -100.0(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 0.0 million by 2028.

Resilient flooring is primarily a floor made of a resilient material. They are durable materials.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Resilient Flooring industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Resilient Flooring. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Resilient Flooring Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Resilient Flooring Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Resilient Flooring Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Resilient Flooring Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Resilient Flooring Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Resilient Flooring Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Resilient Flooring Market.

Vinyl Resilient Flooring

Linoleum Resilient Flooring

Cork Resilient Flooring

Rubber Resilient Flooring Fiberglass Resilient Flooring



Commercial Residential

The Global Resilient Flooring Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Resilient Flooring Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Resilient Flooring Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Resilient Flooring Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Resilient Flooring market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Resilient Flooring Market Report?



Resilient Flooring Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Resilient Flooring Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Resilient Flooring Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Resilient Flooring Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Resilient Flooring

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Resilient Flooring Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Congoleum Corporation

2.1.1 Congoleum Corporation Company Profiles

2.1.2 Congoleum Corporation Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.1.3 Congoleum Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Congoleum Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

2.2.1 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Company Profiles

2.2.2 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.2.3 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 NOX Corporation

2.3.1 NOX Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.3.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 NOX Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 DLW Flooring

2.4.1 DLW Flooring Company Profiles

2.4.2 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.4.3 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 DLW Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Forbo

2.5.1 Forbo Company Profiles

2.5.2 Forbo Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.5.3 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Forbo Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Tarkett

2.6.1 Tarkett Company Profiles

2.6.2 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.6.3 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Gerflor

2.7.1 Gerflor Company Profiles

2.7.2 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.7.3 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Gerflor Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 LG Hausys

2.8.1 LG Hausys Company Profiles

2.8.2 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.8.3 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 LG Hausys Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Mannington Mills

2.9.1 Mannington Mills Company Profiles

2.9.2 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.9.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Mannington Mills Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Burke Industries Inc.

2.10.1 Burke Industries Inc. Company Profiles

2.10.2 Burke Industries Inc. Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.10.3 Burke Industries Inc. Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Burke Industries Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Mohawk

2.11.1 Mohawk Company Profiles

2.11.2 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.11.3 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Mohawk Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

2.12.1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Company Profiles

2.12.2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.12.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 James Halstead

2.13.1 James Halstead Company Profiles

2.13.2 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.13.3 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 James Halstead Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Beaulieu International Group N.V.

2.14.1 Beaulieu International Group N.V. Company Profiles

2.14.2 Beaulieu International Group N.V. Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.14.3 Beaulieu International Group N.V. Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Beaulieu International Group N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Shaw

2.15.1 Shaw Company Profiles

2.15.2 Shaw Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.15.3 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Shaw Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Karndean International Limited

2.16.1 Karndean International Limited Company Profiles

2.16.2 Karndean International Limited Resilient Flooring Product and Services

2.16.3 Karndean International Limited Resilient Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Karndean International Limited Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Resilient Flooring Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Resilient Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Resilient Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Resilient Flooring Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Resilient Flooring

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Resilient Flooring

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Resilient Flooring

4.3 Resilient Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Resilient Flooring Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Resilient Flooring Industry News

5.7.2 Resilient Flooring Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Resilient Flooring Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Vinyl Resilient Flooring (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Linoleum Resilient Flooring (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cork Resilient Flooring (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Rubber Resilient Flooring (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fiberglass Resilient Flooring (2018-2023)

7 Global Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Commercial (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Residential (2018-2023)

8 Global Resilient Flooring Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Resilient Flooring SWOT Analysis

9 Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Vinyl Resilient Flooring Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Linoleum Resilient Flooring Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Cork Resilient Flooring Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Rubber Resilient Flooring Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Fiberglass Resilient Flooring Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Commercial Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Residential Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Resilient Flooring Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Resilient Flooring Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

