Midwest Businesses Preparing For Severe Weather

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTHFIELD, MI, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Farmer's Almanac predicts the Midwest must prepare for above-normal snowfall across most snow-prone areas while The National Weather Service (NOAA) said the winter of 2023-24 will probably be dominated by the effects of what could be a powerful El Niño resulting in dryer, warmer conditions. Globe Midwest /International Adjusters (GlobeMW-AI) warns property owners to be prepared either way or face disastrous winter storms unprotected,” Executive Vice-President Stuart Dorf, Esq., CPAU made the statement.



GlobeMW-AI is advising property owners to start with the following actions before the winter season sets in:

photographs of property, back up business critical information and have a response team in place that includes a public adjuster



“Business interruption insurance protects you in times of crisis; however, determining the impact and extent of the interruption can be subjective. Our licensed public adjusters, forensic accountants, and CPAs thoroughly review your policy, document and quantify all damages and lost income, prepare comprehensive claims strategies, and, most importantly, knowledge of insurance inside and out to ensure you get a full, fair, and expedited settlement while you get to concentrate on maintaining your operations, not on claim details,” said Dorf.



Globe recommends property owners consider a disaster recovery (DR) plan as a formal document containing detailed instructions on responding to unplanned incidents such as natural disasters, power outages, cyber-attacks, winter storms and any other disruptive events to be best prepared for severe weather incidents.



Headquartered in Southfield, MI, Globe Midwest/Adjusters International was founded in 1924 to provide businesses with expertise in preparing and settling property damage, business interruption, and extra expense insurance claims. With billions in settlements to date, the Company's network of highly skilled public adjusters provides specific expertise to policyholders in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kentucky, Missouri, and Iowa, with additional offices in Grand Rapids, Chicago, and Appleton. For more information, go to , call 248.621.7846 or 888.631.8270, or email ....

