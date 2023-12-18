George A. Castro IV Earns NCJAR Rookie Of The Year For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NCJAR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 2023

George A. Castro IV Receives Prestigious NCJAR Rookie of the Year Award for 2023.

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NCJAR proudly announces that George A. Castro IV has been selected to receive the highly coveted NCJAR Rookie of the Year Award for 2023. Born in Livingston, New Jersey, on March 13, 2002, George A. Castro IV has rapidly emerged as a rising star in the real estate industry, demonstrating exceptional talent and garnering recognition that reflects his outstanding dedication.A distinguished alumnus of the Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, New Jersey, George A. Castro IV is currently pursuing his academic journey at the Stillman School of Business and Economics at Seton Hall University. Alongside his studies, Castro has made a significant impact in the business world, particularly in the real estate sector.As a licensed real estate professional with Premier Homes in both New Jersey and New York, Castro has been widely recognized as "The Future of Real Estate." His remarkable achievements include the 2023 Gold National Association of Realtors – Circle of Excellence Award, a testament to his outstanding performance and productivity in the industry.Notably, George A. Castro IV has now added another feather to his cap by being named the 2023 NCJAR Rookie of the Year in the state of New Jersey. This prestigious award acknowledges his exceptional contributions and rapid ascent within the real estate community.Beyond his accomplishments in real estate, George A. Castro IV is the proud owner of the renowned 3,000-seat Ritz Theatre & Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Through this venture, he orchestrates events and concerts featuring some of the world's most distinguished artists, vocalists, and music ensembles, fostering a unique blend of art and community engagement.The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) congratulates George A. Castro IV on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to witnessing his continued success in reshaping the landscape of the real estate industry.

