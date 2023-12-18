Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Provides Second Humanitarian Convoy Of Emergency Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides a Variety of Emergency Aid to those Affected by the Ongoing Crisis in Gaza

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the beginning of October, the Gaza Crisis took a turn for the worse, with many innocent lives lost through violence, sending an alarming need of humanitarian aid to the world. Millions have been lacking the necessities of everyday life, such as clean water, food, and shelter, along with a significant shortage in medical supplies as the number of people needing medical care increases daily. Many of the affected people are women and children. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been at the forefront, supplying necessities to accommodate the needs of the many people struggling to survive the Gaza Crisis.From distributing hot meals, bread, and ready-to-eat food baskets to providing clean water, hygiene kits, blankets, and medical supplies, LIFE has provided hope to tens of thousands of individuals; after all, where there is LIFE, there is hope. Many children have been affected by the crisis both physically and emotionally, whether being injured or losing loved ones by the numbers. LIFE tries to alleviate some of this burden on children by providing them with toys to put a smile on their faces after everything they are going through.A total of fifteen trucks carrying medical supplies have been sent to three different hospitals in Gaza, where medical needs have grown rapidly during the ongoing crisis. LIFE currently has another five trucks with food and water being prepared to go into Gaza and be distributed to the many families and individuals in the middle of the crisis.“Whether from airstrikes, hunger, or the spread of diseases, the lives of these children hang in the balance. While LIFE has delivered several trucks of medical supplies, the demand far exceeds the current supply,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.LIFE will continue to provide humanitarian aid to support those affected by the ongoing Gaza crisis.“Humanitarian organizations play a vital role as the exclusive providers of life-saving supplies. It is crucial to maintain the ceasefire and keep borders open for continuous humanitarian aid,” said Dr. Saqr.Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization based in Southfield, Michigan. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator . LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

