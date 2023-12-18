Etisalat By E& Successfully Completes The Trial Of World's First Ultra-High-Speed 1.6Tbps Optical Solution

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

etisalat by e& announced the completion of the world's first 1.6Tbps per wavelength technology trial on Optical Transport network, marking a major industry milestone in ultra-high-speed optical industry.

This technical achievement demonstrates that etisalat by e& is fully prepared for transmission technologies towards 100T network platform for hyperscale cloud computing and accelerating the 10 Giga UAE initiative that involves providing 10 Gbps connectivity to individuals, homes and enterprises.

etisalat by e& continues leading the optical industry with advanced innovative solutions and early technology adoption. The 1.6Tbps per wavelength technology tested by etisalat by e& in collaboration with Huawei is part of its efforts to provide the most advanced and robust network in UAE.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology & Information Officer, etisalat by e&, said:"We are committed to delivering a premium experience to our customers and are excited to bring this latest optical technology to the UAE. The 1.6Tbps innovation is a result of our focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences. This is part of our network transformation journey to provide one of the fastest and energy efficient connectivity for hyperscale computing while also surpassing customer expectations by providing superior experience."

The network now has the capability of 1.6Tbps per wavelength on data-centre OSN 9800 Kepler platform, which will not only address the growing demand of capacity from cloud-based business services, enhanced 10G home broadband and advanced 5G services, but also reduce the per-Gbit power consumption by 65 per cent, laying a solid foundation for modern digitalisation and environment-friendly future.

This impressive speed of 1.6Tbps per wavelength will help etisalat by e& fulfil the promise to deliver the best–in-class optical network in UAE. Based on 1.6Tbps adoption, together with Super C+L and CDC-F solutions, etisalat by e& optical network will be able to take a leap closer to 100T and flexible optical network that can meet Advanced 5G mobile networks with futuristic customers business requirements at any time.

As one of the most advanced telecom operators globally, etisalat by e& promotes network evolution and service transformation with best-in-class technologies. It has built the most leading green all-optical network, with E2E cutting-edge, all-optical cross-connect (OXC), and DWDM 400G/800G solutions, to establish an ultra-broadband, low-latency and with high availability optical network, ensuring the excellent user experience.

