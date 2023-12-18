MBRF Commemorates World Arabic Language Day 2023 With Events And Initiatives

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The 11th edition of 'Bil Arabi' initiative is being held under the theme 'Arabic: The Language of Science and Translation'

Dubai, UAE- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is organizing a series of events in conjunction with World Arabic Language Day, which is commemorated annually on 18 December. The key objective of these events is to promote the use and preservation of the Arabic language as a key part of the society's knowledge and cultural identity.

In line with World Arabic Language Day, which was set by the United Nations, the MBRF launched the 11th edition of its 'Bil Arabi' initiative. The initiative, which was initially launched in 2013, seeks to enhance the use of the Arabic language through digital media and raise awareness of the language's aesthetics and values linked to authentic Arab heritage and history. The initiative comprises various activities and panel discussions to celebrate the Arabic language for an entire week. The programs target both Arabic-speaking and non-Arabic-speaking individuals, intending to transform the stereotype of Arabic and highlight its role as a global language that is capable of adapting to changes in various areas.

In line with the previous edition's success, which witnessed exceptional official and societal interaction, this edition of the initiative is themed 'Arabic: The Language of Science and Translation.' This year, 'Bil Arabi' places most of its focus on restoring the glories of Arabic, which was the world's language in engineering, medicine, anatomy, ophthalmology, chemistry, space, and science in its various types for more than eight centuries.

To attain this goal, the initiative and its partners will disseminate the most popular books, articles, periodicals, and scientific research focusing on key fields to create a credible and accurate database in Arabic with the help of skilled translators and language experts. This will be conducted under the supervision of academics from the relevant scientific field to share it with the Arab public so that they can benefit from it and advance their knowledge based on it. The outcomes will also be a valuable resource for the 'Resumption of Civilization' project, which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said“it is a decision, not just a motto.”

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said,“We are honored to mark World Arabic Language Day, which is an opportunity to remember the significance of the language as a key component of humanity's cognitive and cultural diversity. We consider this celebration as an opportunity to affirm the authenticity and strength of this great language and its capacity to stay in line with the current developments in various fields. Our efforts are under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. At the MBRF, we consider it our responsibility to support and promote the Arabic language and elevate its role. Our commitment is reflected in various programs and initiatives we have launched, which aim at wider dissemination of the use and learning of the language.”

The MBRF's support for the Arabic language is reflected through various initiatives and programs that contributed to exceptional achievements. The MBRF has distributed over 50 thousand books of its publications to parent councils in the UAE's schools in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE). This is part of MBRF's relentless efforts to consolidate and encourage the habit of reading among community members. The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), initiated by the MBRF, has also contributed to enhancing the status of the Arabic language by providing training to young Arabs in writing and translation.

The MBRF commemorates World Arabic Language Day in line with its efforts to preserve and enhance the use of Arabic in various fields and promote cultural values and pillars of knowledge supportive of progress. It serves as a pivotal platform for promoting the Arabic language and enhancing its understanding, as well as ensuring its value as one of the most renowned living languages with a long-standing history and significant role in shaping human civilization.

The 'Bil Arabi' initiative has had a key impact on the reality of the use of Arabic and its presence across various fields, further increasing awareness of the relevance of the Arabic language and the necessity to guard it against marginalization and underutilization among new generations. Furthermore, the MBRF organizes various programs, such as DIPW and the Digital Knowledge Hub, to reinforce the role of the Arabic language. The MBRF also reaffirms its strong commitment to remain at the forefront of those seeking to preserve, develop, and promote the use of Arabic.