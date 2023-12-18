               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Complaint Commissioner's Final Report Into Premier FX Limited (PFX)


12/18/2023 3:18:30 PM

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Complaints Commissioner has today published her Final report from her investigation into complaints received from investors into oversight by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into Premier FX Limited (PFX).

The Commissioner's Final Report can be found here. Final Report

