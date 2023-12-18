Complaint Commissioner's Final Report Into Premier FX Limited (PFX)

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Complaints Commissioner has today published her Final report from her investigation into complaints received from investors into oversight by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into Premier FX Limited (PFX).
The Commissioner's Final Report can be found here. Final Report
Press enquiries – the Commissioner will not be undertaking media interviews.
MENAFN18122023004644010603ID1107620376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.