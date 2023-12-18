AUTUMN DAHLIA EARNS GREEN AMERICA's BUSINESS CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Autumn Dahlia Creative Services is thrilled to announce that it has earned Green America's Green Business Certification and has been awarded the Green America Green Certified Business Seal!

Green America's Green Business Certification is awarded to small to mid-sized businesses that are committed to using their platform for positive social and environmental change and growing the new conscious economy from the ground up.

Autumn Dahlia Creative Services is now a certified member of the Green Business Network® (GBN), a distinguished group of companies that have laid the groundwork for the green economy and for bringing it to scale.

Founded in 1982, the Green Business Network is the first network of socially and environmentally responsible businesses in the country.

To be considered for Green America's Green Business Certification, businesses must complete an assessment to ensure they meet Green America's environmental, community, labor, and governance standards. Green America certifies businesses in dozens of different industries using industry-specific assessments.

Autumn Dahlia is known for audacious, bold, and eco-conscious brand strategy and design services, with a special interest in conscious fashion, beauty, and lifestyle spaces. Since the company began in 2021, they have planted over 3,000 trees, rescued over 165,000 plastic straws from landfills, and contributed to over twelve biodiversity, wildlife, and clean energy projects.

“We are over the moon excited to earn this coveted certification,” said Sarah Goodell, founder of Autumn Dahlia Creative Services“It's one of the most respected symbols for small businesses in the sustainable marketplace and a powerful way for Autumn Dahlia to stand out as a leader in our field.”

Green America awards Green Business Certification to businesses that are:



Environmentally responsible in the way they source and manufacture products and run their operations and facilities;

Socially equitable and committed to strong practices that benefit the well-being of workers, customers, suppliers, and the greater community; and Accountable for their work by continually improving and operating with radical transparency in every facet of their business.

About Green America's Green Business Network®:

Green America's Green Business Network® (GBN) is the first network of socially and environmentally responsible businesses in the country. Since 1982, GBN has led and innovated in the green business and social enterprise fields. It is home to rising social and eco-enterprises and the most established green businesses. GBN provides the tools, the information, and the consumer base to help small green businesses and social enterprises thrive in today's competitive green marketplace. Learn more at The Green Business Network is a program of Green America®, the nation's leading nonprofit organization, working to build a green and just economy.

About Autumn Dahlia Creative Services

Founded in 2021 by Sarah Goodell, Autumn Dahlia specializes in audaciously bold brand strategy and graphic design that is human-centered, unapologetically bold, and Eco-Fierce! For more information:

