Mediator/Arbitrator Sheri Critelli Joins UWWM's Panel In South Florida

PLANTATION, Fla. (December 14, 2023) – Sheri L. Critelli , formerly a civil trial attorney of 34 years, is now booking mediations and arbitrations in-person or via Zoom throughout South Florida and via Zoom statewide.

Before joining the panel at Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group earlier this year, Ms. Critelli represented individuals, corporations and insurance companies. During her career, she litigated civil lawsuits throughout Florida and also conducted approximately 100 jury trials.

“Sheri has the life experiences and professional background to effectively empathize with litigants and objectively understand each side of the case,” John Upchurch, the mediation group's CEO, said.“Her thorough preparation and perseverance inspire trust and confidence in her ability to bring the parties together.”

As a full-time neutral, Ms. Critelli assists parties in settling their differences in a“comfortable, professional, compassionate and more personalized manner.”

Ms. Critelli specializes in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death resulting from automobile, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian and trucking accidents, premises liability, slip/trip and fall, dog bite/incident, negligent security, product defects, legal and medical malpractice, commercial litigation, first- and third-party property damage claims and insurance bad faith.

Ms. Critelli is so dedicated to her new career as a full-time neutral that she will make herself available to assist with disputes in person or by Zoom before, during, or after business hours on weekdays or weekends.

For details or to schedule a mediation or arbitration with Ms. Critelli, please contact case manager Heidi Cohen at ... or (800) 863-1462.

