Traveling Vineyard's Flagship Sweet Wines To Headline New Direct-To-Consumer Channel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling Vineyard, long-time producer of award-winning boutique wines, today announced the launch of a revamped retail model that will operate through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and affiliate channels, moving away from its previous direct selling party plan model. The company's product line is also making a shift-focusing solely on its popular line of sweet wines, which currently account for 50% of its sales.

"We're excited to invest in our most beloved wines, and make them more readily available," said Rick Libby, CEO. "Fissata Sweet Red, Fissata Blonde and our Double Date Sweet Rosé have received hundreds of five-star reviews from our customers who eagerly await each new release. It's a clear call to action and we're thrilled to answer it."

That said, Libby didn't come to this decision easily. "Our consultants have been integral to Traveling Vineyard's story. Under the new model, consultants can continue working with their customers in a single-level affiliate role," Libby said.

The party plan model has struggled in the post-pandemic economy, Libby said, due in equal parts to the rise of gig opportunities and flexible work now available to would-be consultants, who are crucial to the success of any direct selling model.

"Traveling Vineyard was the first in-home wine tasting company of its kind, and over the last 13 years our wine consultants have not only educated millions of people about how to enjoy and pair wine, but they've also brought laughter, friendships and lifelong memories to their customers. For that, we are proud and forever grateful," Libby said.

Traveling Vineyard has proudly sourced, blended and bottled worldwide boutique wines at budget-friendly prices for 30 years and has won hundreds of wine awards for its masterful blends and varietals. Its popular line of sweet wines-under the

Fissata and Double Date labels launched in 2010-command a large fan following across the United States and are the hallmark of the brand. These wines are now available for direct-to-consumer purchase at or through a qualified affiliate starting December 19, 2024.

