Bill Flagg Named NCJAR REALTOR® Of The Year For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NCJAR REALTOR® OF THE YEAR 2023

William "Bill" Flagg of ERA Queen City Realty, Scotch Plains, Named NCJAR REALTOR® of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year in 2023.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- William "Bill" Flagg, a distinguished REALTOR®, Broker, and mentor at ERA Queen City Realty in Scotch Plains, has been honored with the prestigious North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR ) REALTOR® of the Year Award for the second consecutive year in 2023.With a remarkable career spanning back to 1982, Bill has consistently demonstrated excellence in the real estate industry. His dedication and commitment to the profession have been acknowledged through various recognitions, including the New Jersey REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Sales Award®, affirming his unwavering pursuit of excellence.Bill's contributions extend beyond individual achievements, as he has been an active and valuable member of NCJAR. He served as a Trustee since 2006 and held key positions such as Treasurer and President Elect in both the former Greater Union County Association of REALTORS® and NCJAR.In 2022, Bill assumed the role of President of NCJAR, showcasing his leadership skills and commitment to the real estate community. His involvement extends to national levels, serving on the National Association of Realtors® Fair Housing Policy Committee and previously contributing to the Realtors® Political Action Committee Major Investor Council and the Diversity Committee.Bill's passion for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) is evident through his role as a co-founder of the regional DE&I Real Estate Summit. The summit, now in its second successful year, has become a collaborative effort with local and state associations, bringing together over 200 attendees to discuss and promote inclusivity within the real estate industry.Under Bill's leadership, NCJAR introduced groundbreaking events, such as the Homebuyer's Fair & Expo in partnership with the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark. This event provided invaluable resources to over 250 Newark residents, including credit repair, legal assistance, mortgage information, and workshops to facilitate the path towards homeownership.Bill's commitment to charitable causes is reflected in NCJAR's donations to Morris/Union Habitat for Humanity and The Elizabeth Coalition, aiding in housing the homeless during his tenure as President.In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Bill initiated Membership Appreciation Day, an annual event featuring nationally acclaimed speakers and food trucks, fostering camaraderie among NCJAR members.Bill's dedication to excellence has earned him the Five Star Professional Real Estate Agent award in 2022 and 2023, as well as listing in Marquis Who's Who in America in 2022."I am deeply honored to receive this award for the second consecutive year, as it signifies the values that I hold dear: integrity, service, and community. I am immensely grateful for the support of the North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® and am committed to continuing our collective mission of enriching the lives of those we serve," said Bill Flagg."Bill truly exemplifies what the REALTOR® 'Spirit' is all about, and we are proud that he is a member of our NCJAR REALTOR® family," remarked Jerry Tuscano, NCJAR's 2023 President.Please join us in congratulating William "Bill" Flagg for being named the NCJAR REALTOR® of the Year for the second consecutive year in 2023.

Ella Mae Gading-Delacruz

North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR)

+1 9734250110

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok