Miami AI Club To Host AI Cyberwar To Discuss The Impact Of AI In Cybersecurity

Miami AI Club becomes the epicenter of conversations around AI governance in cybersecurity and AI's security in an AI-dominated cyber world.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Miami AI Club , an exclusive community of decision-makers, thought leaders, and AI enthusiasts, is hosting its 4th event on AI and Cyberwar on January 10th, 2023. The event will explore how to leverage AI in the business while building guardrails to prevent a catastrophic black-swan event.

The Miami AI Club's mission is to create positive change in the world through AI, based on three principles: To be #Conscious about AI, To be #Determined to create a positive impact, and to be #United and collaborate. The club provides a platform for members to network, learn, and share their insights and experiences with AI.

The club is led by Nima Schei , MD, a pioneer of brain-inspired AI, an AI innovator, and the creator of BEL, the first AI that makes decisions like humans, based on logic, emotion, and intuition (with 400+ use cases since 2003). Nima is also the founder and CEO of Hummingbirds AI, an award-winning vision AI company. Hummingbirds AI creates a passwordless future with biometrics.

The 4th event, AI Cyberwar will feature speakers and panelists from various fields and backgrounds, who will share their perspectives and insights on how AI can be used for good and evil in the cyber domain, and of course how to build guardrails around it. The speakers and panelists are Chief Information Officers and Chief Information Security Officers of City National Bank, DELL, City of Miami, Hard Rock Cafe, and more. The panel is moderated by Felicita Sandoval Ph.D.

Some of the topics that will be covered in the event are:

How AI can be governed and regulated to ensure ethical and responsible use in the cybersecurity domain.

How AI can help detect and prevent cyberattacks and protect critical infrastructure

How AI can enhance the capabilities and efficiency of cybersecurity teams.

How AI can pose new threats and challenges for cyber warfare and deterrence.

How to survive in a future AI-dominated cyber world

AI Cyberwar will also showcase some of the latest innovations and applications of AI in cybersecurity, while continuing the conversations from the club's previous events, such as AI Lawfare and AI Healthrush, which explored the legal and ethical implications of AI and the impact of AI on healthcare and wellness. The club's website, , provides more information and resources on these and other AI-related topics.

The event is by invitation only and available to Miami AI Club members, so registration is required and can be done through the club's website or by contacting the club's organizer, Nima Schei, MD at ...

Miami AI Club believes that AI can be a force for good in the world if used wisely and ethically. The club hopes to inspire and empower its members and the wider community to harness the power of AI for positive change.

