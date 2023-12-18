IPL Auction: Which Players Will Teams Bid For?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) DUBAI – The mini auctions of IPL have always been intriguing because of high demand-short supply ratio of players, especially, quality Indian talent.
There could be some eye-popping deals for players, who would have struggled otherwise to attract attention in the mega auction.
Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams:
1) Chennai Super Kings
Purse Left: Rs 31.4 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Josh Hazlewood.
2) Delhi Capitals
Purse Left: Rs 28.95 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga.
3) Gujarat Titans
Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai.
4) Kolkata Knight Riders
Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel.
5) Lucknow Super Giants
Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma.
6) Mumbai Indians
Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal.
7) Sunrisers Hyderabad
Purse Left: Rs 34 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone.
8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar.
9) Punjab Kings
Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra.
10) Rajasthan Royals
Purse Left: 14.50 crore
Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan.
