IPL Auction: Which Players Will Teams Bid For?


12/18/2023 3:17:47 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) DUBAI – The mini auctions of IPL have always been intriguing because of high demand-short supply ratio of players, especially, quality Indian talent.

There could be some eye-popping deals for players, who would have struggled otherwise to attract attention in the mega auction.

Here is a look at possible auction strategy for teams:

1) Chennai Super Kings

Purse Left: Rs 31.4 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Josh Hazlewood.

2) Delhi Capitals

Purse Left: Rs 28.95 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Priyansh Arya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jos Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga.

3) Gujarat Titans

Purse Left: Rs 38.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse Left: Rs 32.70 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel.

5) Lucknow Super Giants

Purse Left: Rs 13.15 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashutosh Sharma.

6) Mumbai Indians

Purse Left: Rs 17.75 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Hasaranga, Manav Suthar, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Misal.

7) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse Left: Rs 34 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Anyone and everyone.

8) Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Purse Left: Rs 23.25 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Starc, Cummins, Manav Suthar.

9) Punjab Kings

Purse Left: Rs 29.10 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Shardul, Harshal, Rachin Ravindra.

10) Rajasthan Royals

Purse Left: 14.50 crore

Potential Players of Interest: Mainly domestic Indian batters like Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikkara, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Chauhan.

