Terrorism Considered 'Dirty Word' In J & K: CRPF

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A senior CRPF officer on Monday said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is no longer fashionable but considered a“dirty word” now.
“The basic thing we have to understand is that in today's environment, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is no longer fashionable, it is a dirty word. That's why they (terrorists) will be finished,” Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ADG Nalin Prabhat told reporters at Shopian.
The senior official said a terrorist signs his own death warrant the day he joins a terror organisation.
“Anyone who becomes a terrorist or joins a terrorist organisation signs his death warrant. They (terrorists) will end because the almighty is with us, with the people and with the nation,” he added.
Prabhat said that it did not matter how many ultras were active as they will all meet the same fate.
“How does it matter how many they are? Whether they are two, 20 or 50, they will all be wasted. A terrorist cannot be an icon. The kids, who go on to become sportspersons, doctors and engineers are the real icons,” he added.
