Respiratory Illness Surges Demand Of Oxygen Cylinders In Kashmir

SRO Kashmir Foundation, an NGO based in Srinagar dedicated to addressing pulmonary needs, has reported a substantial rise in the demand for oxygen throughout the valley.

Javed Ahmad Dar, the Chairperson of SRO Kashmir Foundation, told Kashmir Observer that a large number of patients are flocking to the NGO's office in Batamaloo seeking oxygen cylinders and other essential medical equipment.

“We have a stock of around 850 oxygen cylinders and we would refill them once a week as part of our routine. However, with the onset of winter, there has been a drastic change and now the need to refill cylinders on a daily basis has become imperative.” Javed said.

Alongside the increased demand for oxygen cylinders, there has been a noticeable surge in requests for oxygen concentrators and other electronic equipment, highlighting the growing requirements for respiratory issues.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, we had 40 oxygen concentrators in the buffer that remained unused. Surprisingly, this time around, we find ourselves without any in stock. Providing 15-20 oxygen cylinders per day this year is both a monumental effort and a cause for concern. We currently have a total of 5 to 8 cylinders in the buffer,” Javed said, adding that there is a rising demand for oxygen concentrators and non-invasive ventilation devices such as BiPAP and CiPAP machines.

“Even before the onset of harsh winters, we have already depleted their entire stock of BiPAPs. Recognizing the unexpected demand, we are currently in the process of procuring an additional 40 BiPAP units,” he told Kashmir Observer.

“Typically, there is a spike in demand during winters, but this time around, the spike is enormous. Many patients with a history of coronavirus are reaching out to us.”

Javed pointed out a notable shift in the age group of individuals requiring oxygen support. Traditionally, about 80 percent of individuals within the age bracket of 70 to 80 required oxygen support. However, he said that there is a notable departure as individuals in the age range of 50 to 60 are now requiring oxygen.

He opined that this shift is attributed to a dual factor – a history of COVID-19 and a significant prevalence of smoking, elucidating the intricate interplay of health determinants in shaping the current respiratory landscape.

Dr. Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent, Chest Diseases Hospital, also said that this year, there is an unprecedented surge in flu cases due to the intense cold. However, Saleem added that at the CD Hospital, every bed is equipped with oxygen supply.“Despite the higher-than-usual number of patients visiting the hospital, we are managing the situation effectively,” he said.

“There is a rise in flu cases, viral illnesses, and respiratory diseases. Another reason is that the patients, who have inflicted coronavirus in the past, have damaged their lungs, which aggravates health issues for them. They are more vulnerable to diseases and are getting illnesses more frequently.” Saleem said.

Responding to a question about why the need for oxygen increases during winters, Saleem said,“once the lungs are involved, there is a constant need for oxygen, and this demand tends to increase during the winter months.

