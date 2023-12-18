British Min. Remembers Late Kuwait Amir's Bond Boost Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Marwan Baltrash

LONDON, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Lord Tariq Ahmad said Monday that the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had managed to take British-Kuwaiti relations to broader horizons in all fields and at all levels.

Lord Ahmad made the remark to Kuwait TV and KUNA after, on behalf of his government, having offered condolences over the passing away of the late Amir at the Kuwaiti Embassy in London, which created a condolence book on Sunday for three days.

He stressed deep and firm relations between Britain and Kuwait, adding that a high-level British delegation had traveled to Kuwait to extend condolences over the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He regarded this as proof of strong relations and bonds between both friendly countries.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received earlier on Monday at the Amiri Airport William, Prince of Wales, along with Foreign Minister David Cameron, and their accompanying delegation to offer condolences over the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

