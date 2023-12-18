PETRONAS Lubricants International And PENTAS FLORA Announce Strategic Collaboration In Re

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

PETRONAS Lubricants International, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), and PENTAS FLORA Sdn. Bhd. (PENTAS) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 12th December 2023 to explore potential business opportunities and collaboration in the re-refined base oil (RRBO) production industry. This collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable solutions and technological advancements in base oil for the lubricants sector.

PETRONAS, a leading player in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality base oil, aims to enhance its commitment to sustainability by joining forces with PENTAS, a company specialising in re-refining used motor oil and scheduled waste management. The MOU outlines the main principles of collaboration, setting the foundation for the Parties to

develop and finalise the terms of the collaboration through the execution of definitive agreements. The collaboration will include discussions on the supply, technological development, and production of RRBO.

Commenting on the collaboration, Zahira Sughra Zainuddin, Managing Director of Group Base Oil at PETRONAS Lubricants International said, "This collaboration represents a strategic move towards sustainable practices in our industry. We are excited about the potential to jointly develop innovative solutions for base oil that benefit both parties and contribute to a greener future."

Oon Kin Seng, Group Executive Director at PENTAS, added, "PENTAS is proud to collaborate with PETRONAS Lubricants International in redefining industry standards for re-refined base oil production. Together, we aim to create a positive impact on the environment and bring about technological advancements in our field."

The Parties look forward to the successful implementation of this collaboration, contributing to the advancement of sustainable practices in base oil for the lubricants industry.